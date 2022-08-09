Triple shooting leaves 1 Popeyes employee dead, 2 injured in Philadelphia

Three teenager employees of a Popeyes fast food restaurant in Philadelphia were shot inside a car just moments after leaving work.



The shooting happened Monday night after the restaurant closed, police told Fox 29.



One of the teens died from his injuries, and the other two employees, both reportedly 19 years old, are in the hospital after being shot multiple times.



The shooting victims were reportedly found by police first in a Honda Civic riddled with bullet holes. The Popeyes' parking lot they were shot in was five blocks away, where authorities found nearly 50 bullet shells.



The motive for the shooting is still under investigation. No other information has been released.

"Philly homicides 4% above last year, according to @PhillyPolice," Fox 29's Steve Keeley tweeted.