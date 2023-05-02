Man charged with murder after being injured in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead

Two people are dead after an early morning quadruple shooting in DeKalb County, officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News.

DeKalb County dispatch told Channel 2 that the shooting call came in just after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach learned Twayne Worthy, 36, and Deenay Munford, 32, died from their injuries.

A third man, 32-year-old Brandon Johnson, was found injured at the Cedar Park Trail scene in Stone Mountain. His condition is unclear.

Police say a fourth victim, who had been shot in the legs, was found at the hospital. Detectives are still trying to learn how he was involved in the incident.

Investigators say the shooting appears to be drug-related.

Murder charges are pending against Johnson, investigators confirmed.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting.

Channel 2′s Darryn Moore spoke with a neighbor who has lived in the area for over 30 years. He said the neighborhood is used to hearing gunshots.

“I heard 2 or 3 shots. Didn’t pay much attention to it,” David Dean said.

