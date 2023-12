Dec. 23—One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting overnight Friday in Northwest Albuquerque.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said police responded around 12:15 a.m. to a shooting near Second and Claremont NW.

He said one person was found shot to death and two others were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

"Homicide detectives have started an investigation into the shooting," Gallegos said.