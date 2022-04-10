Triple shooting leaves one dead on Beale Street, multiple police sources confirm

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a triple shooting on Beale Street overnight.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Beale Street, Memphis Fire Department (MFD) said.

Multiple police sources told FOX13 that three people were shot on Beale Street around 2 a.m. Sunday with one dead.

According to MFD, two victims were taken to Regional One.

If you have any information about this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

