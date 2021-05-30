Triple shooting marks 50th homicide in ABQ

May 29—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shooting on Albuquerque's West Side left a woman dead and two others injured — one seriously — early Saturday morning.

It was the second homicide in less than 12 hours and the 50th in the city so far this year. There were 25 killings at this point last year.

Albuquerque Police Department spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said police responded around 2 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of 63rd NW, between Central and Avalon. He said a woman died and a man and woman were hospitalized, the man in critical condition.

"They all had gunshot wounds," he said.

Several hours after the shooting APD sent out a news release — referencing a study and survey — stating that spikes in homicides are being seen in cities across the country.

"After meeting with police chiefs from across the nation, one thing is clear: Cities are battling a surge in violent crime that stems from illegal drugs, domestic violence and guns — trends we are seeing in Albuquerque, as well," APD Chief Harold Medina said in a statement.

The attached study, released by the Council on Criminal Justice and Arnold Ventures, found that across 34 cities homicide rates were 30% higher in 2020 than in 2019.

The study concluded that "urgent action is necessary" to address the "rapidly rising" rates — including increasing confidence in police and the justice system and using proven anti-violence strategies.

The attached survey, part of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, compared homicide rates in some of the nation's largest cities between the first quarter of 2020 and 2021.

The survey found that the worst increase in homicide rates, 1,100%, was seen in Portland, which had two homicides between Jan. 1 and March 31 of 2020 but 24 in 2021. Portland finished 2020 with 56 homicides, according to the police department data.

Other cities that saw large increases were Fresno, Montgomery County and Oakland with 340%, 300% and 209% increases, respectively.

Albuquerque saw a 75% increase, according to the survey.

"Despite the challenges during the past year, our police agencies have to be resilient and do all that we can to keep our communities safe," Medina said.