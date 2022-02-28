Triple shooting on Milwaukee's south side leaves one man dead, two others injured

One man was killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning on Milwaukee's south side.

Police responded to the scene about 2:20 a.m. in the 600 block of West Cleveland Avenue in the Lincoln Village neighborhood, according to a news release.

A 29-year-old man died at the scene, Milwaukee police said. Two men, ages 30 and 52, were taken to hospitals for their injuries. They were in critical condition, police said.

The shooting took place in the street and was the result of an argument, police said.

As of Sunday morning, police had not arrested anyone.

Milwaukee police asked anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

Milwaukee has recorded 34 homicides so far in 2022, according to police department data. That's roughly double the number recorded during the same time frame in 2021.

A record 197 people were killed in homicides in Milwaukee in 2021.

Resources

Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention recommends these resources for free support:

Sojourner Family Peace Center's domestic violence shelter and support: 414-933-2722.

414Life outreach and conflict mediation support: 414-439-5398.

Milwaukee County's 24-hour mental health crisis line: 414-257-7222.

Milwaukee's child mobile crisis and trauma response team: 414-257-7621.

National crisis text line: text HOPELINE to 741741 to text with a trained crisis counselor.

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 800-273-8255.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Triple shooting on Milwaukee's south side has one killed, two injured