Triple shooting near a Broward restaurant kills one person, hospitalizes two, police say

Three people were shot and one was killed Sunday night along University Drive, Lauderhill police said.

Police say officers answering a 911 call around 10:42 p.m. found a man shot in an arm and leg inside one of the businesses at 5001 N. University Dr., a building with a dentist office, a financial services business and a Miami Grill. That man said the gunshots were fired at across the street at 5200 N. University Dr.

Officers arriving at that address, Rancho Nando steakhouse, found a man shot dead. A woman who was shot in the leg made it to Florida Medical Center. She and the first man were taken to Broward Health.

Police say they don’t have any information on the shooter yet. People who know something about the triple shooting can call Lauderhill police at 954-497-4700 or reach out to Broward Crime Stoppers via the website or 954-493-8477 (TIPS).