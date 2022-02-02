Triple shooting near Portsmouth Sportsplex leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

One person is dead and two others are seriously injured after a triple shooting in Portsmouth on Tuesday night.

Portsmouth police responded to a call around 7:15 p.m. and found three males who had been shot near the 1600 block of Highland Avenue and the 1800 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, a residential area in close proximity to the Portsmouth Sportsplex.

Police did not say whether the victims were juveniles or adults.

Additional details were not available.

This is a developing story. Check back at PilotOnline.com for updates.

Caitlyn Burchett, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com