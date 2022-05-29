5 injured after shots fired in North Memphis, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting in North Memphis.

Officers heard shooting at Chelsea Avenue and Peres Avenue just after 11 p.m. on May 28.

Police said there were two victims found at the scene.

One victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition and the second victim was taken in non-critical condition.

According to police, two additional gunshot victims arrived at Regional One Hospital in a private car and another victim sustained abrasions. All three of them are in non-critical condition.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: