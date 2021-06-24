Shooting in northwest Charlotte leaves three seriously injured, CMPD says
Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon with “very serious injuries” following a triple shooting in northwest Charlotte, and now police are looking for a suspect.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near the 200 block of Hoskins Mill Lane, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police on the scene did not say what led to the shooting or if any arrests had been made, CMPD said in a news release.
CMPD released a photo of a suspect in the shooting and asks that anyone with information to call 911 or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.