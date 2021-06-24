Shooting in northwest Charlotte leaves three seriously injured, CMPD says

Three people were taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon with “very serious injuries” following a triple shooting in northwest Charlotte, and now police are looking for a suspect.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. near the 200 block of Hoskins Mill Lane, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds. Two of the victims had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are looking for a man suspected of being involved in a triple shooting Thursday afternoon near the 200 block of Hoskins Mill Lane.

Police on the scene did not say what led to the shooting or if any arrests had been made, CMPD said in a news release.

CMPD released a photo of a suspect in the shooting and asks that anyone with information to call 911 or leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com/.