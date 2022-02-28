Triple shooting in Oakland Park leaves one man dead, Columbus police say

One person died following a triple shooting in Columbus’ Oakland Park neighborhood Saturday, according to police.

Joe Williams, 55, died early Sunday morning at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital. He and two other people were shot in the 2300 block of Diane Avenue Saturday afternoon, police said.

Williams and another person were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The other person was treated and released from the hospital, police said.

The Columbus Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Williams’ death marks Columbus’ seventh homicide in 2022.

Anyone with information related to this incident should contact Detective A. Moyer at 706-225- 4435 or the homicide line 706-225-3161. You can email Moyer at amoyer@columbusga.org.

If you want to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188.