Triple shooting in Westport leaves one man dead, two other injured

Police are investigating a homicide after a triple shooting in Westport early Monday leaves one man dead, two others injured, police said.

Officers working off-duty in the Westport Entertainment District heard the sound of multiple gunshots being fired about 2:40 a.m., Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in an email.

A few seconds later, a victim ran up to the officers say that he had been shot, Foreman said.

Around the same time, officers responded to the area of Archibald Avenue and Broadway where a second gunshot victim had been found, she said.

Emergency medical workers took the victims to a hospital. A car dropped off a third shooting victim at a hospital, she said.

One of the victims died at the hospital from his injuries. The other victims were reported to be stable at the hospital.

No suspect information was available.

The killing marks the 145th homicide this year in Kansas City, according to data maintained by The Star. By this time last year — the deadliest year on record — the city had suffered 176 homicides.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and looking for witnesses. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.

The homicide was the second deadly shooting overnight in Kansas City. In the first homicide, officers were called to a shooting at 11612 Hickman Mills Drive, where a man was found in a parking lot suffering from gunshot wounds, Foreman said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators were collecting evidence and looking for witnesses. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.