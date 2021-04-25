Triple stabbing breaks out in parking lot of Quincy tavern, police say
Two of the three victims were stabbed multiple times and one of them is in serious condition, according to police.
Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England, admitting that her government had done no analysis of the impact on people's incomes. In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the First Minister insisted negotiations would take place with the UK Government to retain free trade with the rest of the UK while also being part of the EU single market. But she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc. Around 60 per cent of Scottish exports go to the rest of the UK – more than three times the value of those that go to the EU – and Mr Marr pointed out that the bloc's rules mean "you can't have both" free trade with the Continent and England. Asked to explain how she would police the English border "as would be your duty", Ms Sturgeon said she would work to ensure that there were "no difficulties" for businesses "in terms of their day-to-day experience in trading". However, she provided no details of how this could be achieved despite making it clear she was "not denying" what the regulations said. Mr Marr said he did not see the "way through" to keep an open border with England. Ms Sturgeon said the implications of separation would be set out ahead of the second referendum she wants to stage by the end of 2023, while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.
State Rep. Jewell Jones told troopers that their actions were "not going to be good for you," according to a state police report. "I run y'all budget, bro."
BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday the opposition Greens candidate for chancellor, Annalena Baerbock, lacked political experience, describing himself as better placed to lead Europe's largest economy after a Sept. 26 election. Scholz's comments show how the German election campaign is heating up more than five months ahead of the actual vote, which could also be seen in continued attacks on conservative candidate Armin Laschet from his Bavarian rival Markus Soeder. The Greens said last week Baerbock would run to become chancellor, the first time the left-leaning ecologist party has sought the top job in its 40-year history.
Gunfire erupted in Somalia’s capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the country’s leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s extended stay in power. The estimated hundreds of mutinous soldiers, still in uniform, took up key positions in northern Mogadishu as some residents hid. There was no immediate comment from the government.
The backlash has to do with one of Henry's other sports ventures.
While authorities have not determined if the victim was targeted because of his race, the incident comes amid a wave of racially-motivated attacks against Asian Americans nationwide.
Southeast Asian leaders demanded an immediate end to killings and the release of political detainees in Myanmar in an emergency summit Saturday with its top general and coup leader who, according to Malaysia's prime minister, did not reject them outright. The leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations also told Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing during the two-hour talks in Jakarta that a dialogue between contending parties in Myanmar should immediately start, with the help of ASEAN envoys.
Digital currencies like Bitcoin have grown into a multi-trillion dollar industry. Are they primed to become a true alternative to traditional money?
(Bloomberg) -- With the resumption of global travel on the horizon, some people are discovering that their choice of vaccine could determine where they’re allowed to go.Hong Kong citizen Marie Cheung travels to mainland China regularly for her work with an electric vehicle company, a routine that’s been interrupted by lengthy mandated quarantine stays since the pandemic began.Of the two vaccine options available in the city -- one from China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. and another developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE -- Cheung plans to sign up for Sinovac for easier movement in and out of the mainland. Meanwhile, her British husband will go for the Pfizer-BioNTech shot, she says to boost his chances of visiting family in the U.K.“For people who need to work in or return to mainland, the Chinese vaccine is the only option for them,” Cheung said. “Westerners will only choose the vaccine recognized by their home country.”As inoculation efforts ramp up around the world, a patchwork of approvals across countries and regions is laying the groundwork for a global vaccine bifurcation, where the shot you get could determine which countries you can enter and work in. This is emerging most starkly in China, which so far recognizes only Chinese-made shots while its vaccines don’t have approval in the U.S. or Western Europe.That’s forced some Chinese citizens who venture abroad regularly -- and western nationals wanting to pursue business opportunities in the world’s second-largest economy -- into a dilemma of what shot to opt for.For millions of people worldwide who can’t choose which vaccines they get, the risk of more places becoming selective about which shots they recognize, especially given the vaccines’ varying efficacy rates, creates the possibility that even fully inoculated, people’s travel could still be limited -- with consequences for international business activity and the tourism industry.What’s the Best Covid Vaccine? Why It’s Not So Simple: QuickTake“A global division of peoples based around vaccine adoption will only exacerbate and continue the economic and political effects of the pandemic,” said Nicholas Thomas, associate professor in health security at the City University of Hong Kong. “It will risk the world being divided into vaccine silos based on vaccine nationalism rather than medical necessity.”Mutual RecognitionMany countries have shut their borders amid the pandemic, some allowing entry only to citizens, and even then with weeks-long quarantines after arrival. While vaccines are seen as the way to remove those entry barriers, considerable uncertainty remains over how, or if, nations will differentiate the at least 11 shots available worldwide.Governments from China to Europe are discussing vaccine passports -- easily accessible and verifiable certifications stating that an individual has been inoculated -- but it’s unclear if countries will pursue universal recognition of all shots, or be selective on which they choose to recognize, particularly with the rise of virus variants and questions over whether the current crop of vaccines are as effective against them.China eased visa application requirements for foreigners who had been inoculated with Chinese shots in March, including the ability to skip Covid tests or fill out travel declaration forms. The country’s homegrown vaccines are only available in some countries, like Brazil, Pakistan and Serbia. You can’t get Sinovac or the other Chinese shots in the U.S.But in a sign that Beijing may be cognizant of the economic costs of being selective on vaccines, the Chinese embassy in Washington said this week that travelers who had taken certain western shots could still enter the country if they were departing from Dallas in Texas. State media has indicated that the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is likely to be approved mid-year.“We do think that it’s important to get a very high percentage of the community vaccinated and the best way to do that is to offer choice,” said Ker Gibbs, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai. As a key market and source of business for companies around the world, China’s border restrictions -- among the world’s strictest -- have “had a major impact on our ability to conduct business,” he said.A Vaccine Passport Is the New Golden Ticket as the World Reopens“Just speaking with our members, mobility is a high priority for us both in terms of allowing our executives to come in and out of China, but also to have their dependents travel back to China,” Gibbs said. “That’s been a big problem.”China isn’t the only place that’s restricting access to people with certain vaccinations. Iceland currently omits Chinese and Russian vaccines from the list of those it approves for entry.The question of vaccine recognition is a key one for tourism-dependent countries, with the $9 trillion global travel industry effectively paralyzed since the pandemic began. China’s approach to this issue may impact their decision-making, as Chinese tourists have been among the biggest groups of foreign visitors to travel hot spots in Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand and capitals as far away as Paris before the pandemic.There were 155 million outbound tourists in 2019 spending more than $133 billion abroad, according to the China Tourism Academy, a government think tank and subsidiary of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. While Indonesia, home to Bali, and Thailand have approved and are administering Chinese shots, New Zealand and Australia -- which has seen its relations with China deteriorate the past year over the virus and trade -- do not.“I don’t know how practical it will be for western countries to recognize Chinese vaccines given the geopolitical environment,” said Ether Yin, a partner at Trivium China, a Beijing-based consultancy. “But there won’t be a true resumption of global travel or economy without the inclusion of China, plus dozens of economies who used Chinese vaccines.”Katy Niu, a 26-year old Chinese citizen, is a skiing enthusiast and frequent traveler living in Beijing. It’s unclear whether she’ll be returning to international slopes like those in Japan’s Hokkaido anytime soon. Prior to the pandemic, she used to travel internationally at least three times a year, from shopping on Paris’s Champs Elysées to relaxing on a Southeast Asian beach.Niu hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet, saying she didn’t feel any urgency since she’s not currently able to travel -- and doesn’t see it opening up in the near future.“If other countries don’t recognize the Chinese vaccine, does that mean vaccination is not going to make a difference?” she said. “We are not offered a western vaccine anyways -- we don’t have a choice.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Hopes of rescuing 53 sailors trapped in a missing Indonesian submarine were extinguished yesterday as the country's navy announced it had found the wreckage 2,800ft undertater in a deep-sea crevice. The 43-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 vessel disappeared on Wednesday and was due to run out of oxygen early Saturday morning as search and rescue crews raced against time. But debris, including prayer mats and parts of the submarine, were found nearby to where it had requested permission to dive before vanishing. "With the authentic evidence we found believed to be from the submarine, we have now moved from the 'sub miss' phase to 'sub sunk,"' Navy Chief Yudo Margono told a press conference, in which the found items were displayed. He said no bodies had been found, but the components would not have detached from the ship without “pressure from outside or a crack in the torpedo launcher”. The submarine’s depth of 2,800ft was over four times beyond its survivable limit of 655 feet, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand. Contact with the vessel was lost around 60 miles north of the resort island of Bali. The cause of its disappearance remains uncertain. Previously the navy speculated that an electrical failure could have left the submarine unable to resurface. An international search mission, including an American reconnaissance plane, a P-8 Poseidon, and a sonar-equipped Australian warship had been due to launch on Saturday. The submarine was constructed in 1978 and has been in service in Indonesia since 1981, part of a fleet of five operated by the world's largest archipelago nation. Much of Indonesia’s military equipment still in service is old and there have been deadly accidents in recent years, despite the country’s effort to modernise its defence capabilities in the face of challenges to its maritime claims by Chinese vessels.
From doing your own makeup to reusing flowers, these royal wedding tips are surprisingly practical. Looking back at Kate and William's wedding 10 years ago, it is impressive to see how many elements still hold up today. Call it the Kate effect or simply the results of hosting a royal wedding at two of London's most iconic landmarks (that said, we have to admit that Diana's 80s-style gown did not age as well).
Alicia Arias, 79, of Buena Park, Calif., died on Jan. 13, 2021, after becoming ill with COVID-19. She is among the more than 569,000 Americans who have succumbed to the disease since the first known fatality in the United States in early 2020. Her daughter, Yolanda Arias, told Yahoo News that people gravitated to her mother because she was loving and accepting of others. “She loved just making everybody happy. Making everybody happy made her happy,” Arias said.
If there’s a knife block set on your counter, congrats—you’re officially an adult. But have you ever used the honing steel that came with it as anything other than a lightsaber prop? If not, your...
With life-saving oxygen in short supply, family members in India are left on their own to ferry coronavirus patients from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as the country is engulfed in a devastating new surge of infections. The stories are told on social media and in television footage, showing desperate relatives pleading for oxygen outside hospitals or weeping in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.
Drug overdose deaths have gone up in South Carolina during the coronavirus pandemic. Dropping off unused prescription drugs is one way to help, Midlands leaders said.
Florida senator gave ex-president mocked award at Mar-a-Lago earlier this month
Dozens of shots fired after altercation outside event near Miami
Invention inspired by huge virus outbreak on board USS Theodore Roosevelt
A passenger died at the scene and the driver suffered life-threatening injuries, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.