Triplets Found Safe Hours After Their Mother Murdered In Philadelphia Home

Philadelphia police have found triplets reported missing in a homicide case. According to CBS Philadelphia, 39-year-old Maisah Larkin was discovered dead in her living room with multiple headshot wounds on Sunday evening.

Police issued an Amber alert for her 2-year-old triplets, last seen with 37-year-old Stanley Baptiste.

Fox29 reports Baptiste is the children’s father. In a now-deleted tweet, according to CBS Philadelphia, the Philadelphia Police Department notified residents of the missing toddlers.

“PHILADELPHIA COUNTY: Missing Endangered Person Advisory. The Philadelphia PD is searching for Jari, Jasmine, and Journey Baptiste. Call 911 if seen.”

The police stated the children were at “special risk of harm or injury” with Baptiste.

Their search then spread to nearby Landsdale, Pennsylvania, where Baptiste lived.

CBS Philadelphia reported police discovered Baptiste in a Lincoln Navigator with a headshot wound.

The children were not in the car, and police found them safe at a Landsdale home.

Reports state the motive for Baptiste’s actions was domestic violence.

The case is under open investigation.