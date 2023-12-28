Tripp County man sentenced for sexual abuse of a minor

Dec. 27—PIERRE — A Tripp County man has been sentenced for a sexual abuse of a minor conviction in federal court.

Braeden McLean, age 21, of Ideal, was sentenced to all time served through Jan. 17, 2024, equal to approximately 10 months in custody, followed by five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay a $100 special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. The sentence was handed down Dec. 11 by U.S. District Court Judge Roberto A. Lange.

McLean was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2023 and he pleaded guilty on Sept. 14, 2023.

The conviction stems from conduct that occurred in March 2023 in Tripp County, where McLean engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl. The girl's family subsequently became aware of the relationship and reported McLean to the Winner Police Department.

This matter was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office because the Major Crimes Act, a federal statute, mandates that certain violent crimes alleged to have occurred in Indian Country be prosecuted in Federal court as opposed to State court. This case was investigated by the Rosebud Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the Winner Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

McLean was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.