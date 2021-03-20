Is tripping with a therapist the next big thing In mental health?

Amelia Harnish
·7 min read
K field trip empty chair
A therapy room at Field Trip in Toronto, Canada, in 2020. Cole BURSTON / AFP via Getty Images

  • Clinics like Mindbloom and Field Trip Health want to make "psychedelic medicine" mainstream.

  • Mindbloom went virtual in 2020, offering at-home ketamine treatments. Field Trip's spas are open.

  • Research has shown that ketamine can help reduce depressive symptoms, but experts urge caution.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Last fall, Dan, a 43-year-old father of 2, confided in a friend that he was buckling under the stresses of daily life in the midst of a global pandemic. When a friend told him about a medical spa called Mindbloom that was offering an at-home ketamine treatment, he was intrigued.

A few days after that, a Mindbloom-branded journal, pen, and eye mask arrived in the mail. His medicine-oral ketamine tablets in a holographic package-arrived shortly after from Mindbloom's pharmacy partner.

"I wanted to be less reactive, to learn to trust myself," said Dan, who had struggled with a general anxiety disorder and ADHD for many years. (He asked that his full name not be used.)

When it came time for his first session, he sat down in his favorite chair, tucked the ketamine tablets into his cheek so they could dissolve, pulled his eye mask down, and waited. Later he would read back what he had written in his journal: "Whoa what an experience, me now versus me before is totally different."

An hour later, he was videochatting with his Mindbloom "guide," trying to process the experience.

Say hello to the next big thing in mental health.

For years, momentum has been building toward a brave new world in which psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, MDMA, and even LSD become accepted and approved mental health treatments. Although major strides have been made-MDMA is in final-stage clinical trials now-to bring these drugs out of the rave and into the pharmacy, none of them are likely to be available for at least another few years.

Enter ketamine, which is best-known as the party drug, Special K, and has been available as an anesthetic since the 1970s. Ketamine has been used off-label as an antidepressant for the last decade in so-called "ketamine clinics," after researchers found that non-sedating doses of it led to relief from depression in the early 2000s.

Clinics like MindBloom (tagline: "Psychedelic Medicine is Here") are trying to make ketamine more accessible by lowering the costs of the treatments, which aren't covered by insurance. Four sessions at Mindbloom will run you $1,000, compared to infusions done at a ketamine clinic, which can cost anywhere between $400 and $2,000 per session. Mindbloom serves clients in 11 states: New York, California, Florida, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Virginia, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, and Utah.

"Mental healthcare was the no. 1 public health crisis in America before COVID, and the pandemic's omnipresence in our daily lives has made the problem worse," says Dylan Beynon, Founder and CEO of Mindbloom. "Mindbloom is on a mission to transform lives to transform the world. We're doing this by radically increasing access to the next generation of mental health and wellbeing treatments."

But the real key to what these new upstarts are offering is the experience of the drug combined with integration coaching. (Most Mindbloom guides have some training in "psychedelic integration" from schools like the California Institute of Integral Studies. In addition to the post-treatment talk sessions, clients can text with their coaches.)

K Field Trip woman
A woman demonstrates the patient experience at Field Trip, a psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, 2020. COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images

Field Trip Health is a similar clinic with locations in Toronto, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Atlanta. Unlike Mindbloom, which went completely virtual in September of 2019, Field Trip offers an in-person ketamine experience at their spa-like facilities. Put The Wing, a Manhattan therapy office, and a yoga studio in a blender, and you'll get the vibe.

After a virtual visit with an M.D. to discuss your health history, you can sign up at Field Trip for "ketamine-assisted psychotherapy." A basic $2,500 treatment package at Field Trip includes 6 ketamine "exploratory sessions" (an in-office IV drip dose of ketamine with a licensed medical provider by your side), plus 3 "integration" sessions with a licensed therapist with psychedelic medicine training to process your experiences. (Field Trip's licensed therapists use research-backed psychotherapy techniques, the company says.)

"With ketamine in particular, it's a dissociative anaesthetic," says Ben Madrano, M.D., an integrative psychiatrist and Field Trip's medical director. "It allows you to dissociate enough from this level of identification with the painful emotions, so you can begin to look at that pain from different angles with the structure of the therapy."

It's not a totally out-there idea: Decades of research have shown that talk therapy (and talk therapy in combination with medication) is effective for mental health issues like depression and anxiety, as well as helping someone cope through other tough stuff like grief or a global pandemic. Research has shown that ketamine can help reduce even severe depressive symptoms within 24 hours. In 2019 a new version of ketamine ("esketamine") was FDA-approved specifically for treatment-resistant depression, though most clinics still use the original version of ketamine.

K moss
Sunlight falls on a living moss wall at Field Trip, a psychedelic therapy clinic in Toronto, Canada, in 2020. COLE BURSTON/AFP via Getty Images


Some experts still see plenty of reasons for caution-at least for the time-being-and say it might not be the right treatment for everyone. "It seems to induce a one to 2 week alleviation of depression," said Charles S. Grob, M.D., Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics at UCLA School of Medicine, who has studied therapeutic uses of psychedelics. "The issue is, the depression returns."

As for the value of ketamine-assisted therapy, Dr. Grob said, "I have not seen much in the way of research that it works, or that it works more effectively than just ketamine alone."

There are also real risks to using ketamine. It is not recommended for people who have schizophrenia or certain heart issues, among other things. (FieldTrip and Mindbloom point out these issues are why they have screening performed by licensed providers in place.) But on top of that, there is a risk of becoming dependent on the drug. While it's not physically addictive in the same way opioids are, some people can develop a psychological dependency, Dr. Grob says.

Those currently making use of these services say they've had positive experiences.

Peter, a 40-something healthcare professional who asked that Insider conceal his identity, has been struggling with severe depression for the past two years. "In my lowest lows, literally, I was in the fetal position unable to get up off the floor for days," Peter says.

He started working with a traditional therapist three times a week, but did not want to try antidepressants."I don't think traditional medications allow you to work through your pain. They just allow you to function," he says. When he found out about Field Trip, he was immediately drawn to it because he'd read about ketamine's unique method of action in the brain, and he felt it could offer something other treatments couldn't. He wanted a chance to experience it legally, and with professional supervision.

After two sessions, he's already reporting profound benefits. "The experience of ketamine is far beyond what words can capture," he says. "For me, it helped me see a bigger picture, and that I don't have to ruminate. I can let go."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Selena Gomez Swears By This ‘Magic’ Spray for Healthy Hair

    It's what's keeping her hair healthy.

  • Sephora's Oh Snap! Sale Has Your Favorite Brands at 50% Off

    Hurry up! Get these deals while you can!

  • Costco's 2-Pack of Petal Lounger Pool Floats Has Us Dreaming of Summer

    We’ve been on a real summer daydream kick lately. Yesterday, we obsessed over Nordstrom’s chic beach towels (just look at them, can you blame us?); and today, we’ve already planned a trip to Costco to pick up these comfy petal lounges for our next trip to the pool, lake — you name it. Our mission […]

  • Drake Is (Still) Unstoppable

    Remember the talk about the "Drake era" being over and a potential slowdown? With the success of 'Scary Hours 2,' Drake proves (once again) he's unstoppable.

  • Why we're scared for the pandemic to end

    Nearly half of Americans say they feel uneasy thinking about in-person interaction once the pandemic ends, according to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Stress in America report.

  • Man charged with beating man to death with hammer confesses to 15 other killings in New Mexico, including ex-wife

    Sean Lannon, 47, beat Michael Dabkowski, 66, to death with a hammer and has confessed to killing 15 more people in New Mexico, including his ex-wife.

  • A Russian national who tried to hack Tesla in a botched multimillion-dollar ransom attempt has pleaded guilty

    Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov pleaded guilty to attempting to hack Tesla so that a cybercrime gang could steal data and then make Tesla pay a ransom.

  • Everything Sheryl Underwood Has Said About the Sharon Osbourne Racism Dispute on The Talk

    Sharon Osbourne’s outburst on The Talk last week prompted CBS to put the show on an extended hiatus

  • Clinics across U.S. bring expertise, community connections to vaccine drive

    In the days before an east Los Angeles COVID-19 vaccination site opened in a Latino neighborhood that was hard-hit by the pandemic, people flooded California's online booking system to snap up appointments. Jim Mangia, chief executive of St. John's Well Child & Family Center, said not one of the first 300 people to book an appointment lived in an east Los Angeles ZIP code and many were not eligible under existing guidelines for age and occupation. Food service union officials and local immigration support groups helped recruit eligible residents.

  • 12 transgender models who are changing the industry

    Leyna Bloom just became the first transgender woman of color to be featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

  • UK borrowing: less terrible than forecast

    Step by step, the UK is set to emerge from lockdown. Progress is being helped by one of the world's fastest vaccination rollouts. Now it looks like that might be doing something to help public finances too. Borrowing has piled up as finance minister Rishi Sunak pours money into stimulus measures: "I said I would do whatever it takes. I have done and I will do so."But figures out Friday (March 19) show the budget deficit growing less than expected. In February the country borrowed 19.1 billion pounds, or about 26.6 billion dollars. That's a record for the month, but a couple of billion less than economists had forecast. Unless there's a new surge in March, the annual figure should also now come in below expectations. Adding to the optimism were other numbers showing a leap in consumer confidence. This month's GfK index hit a one-year high, with people seemingly starting to believe a recovery will benefit them. Responding to Friday's borrowing numbers, Sunak said extra spending and tax cuts had been the right thing to do. But he says the focus will turn to fixing public finances. In his recent budget statement the finance minister set out plans for spending cuts and tax rises as part of that process.

  • 5 Investigates: Deathbed confession solves 1984 homicide case

    According to a source, officials identified a suspect who recently made a deathbed confession. The source said that confession was corroborated by DNA evidence. ﻿﻿

  • George W Bush says he was left ‘sick to stomach’ by Capitol riots

    ‘I’m still disturbed when I think about it’

  • QAnon: A quarter of Republicans in favour of conspiracy theory cult, poll finds

    Twenty-four per cent of GOP voters tell researchers they hold positive opinion of movement whose members attacked US Capitol

  • Dr. Marty Makary on herd immunity: 'We're seeing some really good news'

    Dr. Marty Makary predicts coronavirus will be mostly gone by April as a result of vaccinations and herd immunity.

  • Local leaders work to encourage more young people to get COVID-19 vaccine

    As plans are underway to begin allowing Marylanders as young as 16 to get vaccinated, state and city leaders are hoping their efforts to reach out to young people will pay off.

  • The gold-plated Boeing 757 owned by former President Trump is sitting empty at a New York airport, amid reports that the plane requires costly repairs

    Former President Donald Trump's luxury plane has apparently fallen into disrepair. It comes after reports that his net worth has significantly fallen.

  • Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    A father allegedly carried his 2-year-old daughter into an elephant habitat at the famous San Diego Zoo to take a photo with the animals, police said Friday. An elephant seemed like it wanted to charge at them, and the father dropped his child when they tried to escape the enclosure, San Diego Police Sgt. Ariel Savage told NBC San Diego. The elephant was not harmed, zoo officials told The San Diego Union-Tribune.

  • Father accused of bringing, dropping child in San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat

    The man allegedly dropped the child in the enclosure where an animal appeared ready to charge, authorities said.

  • ‘Justice League’ Fans Shouldn’t Forget About the Ezra Miller Attack Video

    Roy Rochlin/GettyThanks to one of the most notorious fan campaigns of all time, Warner Bros. Pictures released Zack Snyder’s Justice League—aka “The Snyder Cut”—on HBO Max Thursday. Despite the ardent campaign to reveal what the original director’s film would have looked like before Joss Whedon stepped in, the Snyder cut has received mixed reviews. The film also debuts after Warner Bros. chose to stand by DC Films president Walter Hamada—whom Cyborg actor Ray Fisher accused of attempting to undermine a misconduct investigation into abusive and racist behavior on the Justice League set in order to protect his “friend and former co-president,” producer Geoff Johns. (A WarnerMedia rep’s statement said, in part, that “an extensive investigation was conducted by an outside law firm, led by a former federal judge who has assured WarnerMedia that there were no impediments to the investigation.”)But discussion surrounding the film’s release appears to ignore another controversy that erupted last spring—one that, in some ways, appears to have gotten lost in the early days of pandemic-induced quarantine. ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Producer Deborah Snyder on Joss Whedon, DC Fans, and the ‘Joy’ of ClosureIn early April, a video surfaced online in which The Flash actor Ezra Miller appeared to choke a woman and throw her to the ground.The video, taken outside in the snow, lasts only seven seconds. Miller, clad in a red coat, calls out, “Did you wanna fight? Is that the deal?” The woman approaches him, waving her arms and seemingly smiling. Miller grabs her by the throat and pushes her back against a metal container before pushing her to the ground as another voice—seemingly that of the camera operator—says, “Whoa, bro, bro, bro.” The camera lowers before the clip abruptly ends.The video surfaced on Twitter and Reddit, but has largely been treated as rumor. But Variety did manage to confirm the incident with a source soon after the clip materialized.The incident reportedly occurred outside the bar and café Prikið Kaffihús in Reykjavík, Iceland. A source from the watering hole confirmed to Variety that the incident occurred on April 1 at roughly 6 p.m., when a few “quite pushy” fans approached the actor. Although some online came to believe at the time that the video was some sort of prank, or perhaps taken out of context, the source told Variety it was a serious altercation. They also confirmed the person involved was Miller. (The Daily Beast reached out to one of the original posters of the video and to Prikið for more details, but received no response.)In the end, the source said, Prikið staff escorted Miller from the premises. Reykjavík Metropolitan Police press officer Gunnar Rúnar Sveinbjörnsson told The Daily Beast in an email that police were not called to the scene, and that no one was arrested or placed in custody. Representatives for Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, first saw a career breakout in the early 2010s—first with the 2011 psychological thriller We Need to Talk About Kevin, and a year later with the coming-of-age drama The Perks of Being a Wallflower. After a harrowing turn in The Stanford Prison Experiment in 2015, Miller had a major breakthrough in 2016, debuting both as The Flash in Suicide Squad and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, but also as Credence Barebone in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Jason Momoa, Ray Fisher and Ezra Miller in Zack Snyder's Justice League HBO Max And so, Miller remains a key ingredient in two massive Warner franchises. Fantastic Beasts will release its third installment next year (minus Johnny Depp), and then 2022 will bring Miller the standalone vehicle The Flash—in which they will star opposite Kiersey Clemons as Iris West. Michael Keaton is also on board to reprise his role as Batman.As Miller’s star continues to rise, the silence surrounding the video will only grow more conspicuous.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.