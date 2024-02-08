TRIPS plans celebration events during Ohio Loves Transit Week

FREMONT ― Passengers on the TRIPS Fremont Shuttle can enjoy free rides Feb. 14.

Free fare day is part of the statewide Ohio Loves Transit week Feb. 11-17, which recognizes the importance of public transportation in serving riders and communities. Great Lakes Community Action Partnership’s TRIPS service and Mobility Management program will host other events throughout the week, including Driver Appreciation Day Feb. 12 and a special treat courtesy of The Cookie Lady in Fremont for Fremont Shuttle riders Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. at Birchard Public Library.

The Mobility Management team will also host their own version of “Cash Cab” on the Fremont Shuttle Feb. 15, giving riders a chance to play, answer questions, and win prizes.

TRIPS provided 39,508 rides in 2023

Ohio’s public transportation agencies in 2023 provided more than 59 million rides throughout the state. In Sandusky County, TRIPS Public Transportation service provided 39,508 rides. Of this figure, 28,481 rides were through TRIPS’ demand-response service, and 11,027 rides were through the TRIPS Fremont Shuttle.

“We are grateful that so many people chose to ride TRIPS in 2023 and are always looking for new ways to improve their riding experience,” GLCAP Assistant Senior and Mobility Services Director Tim Bergeman said.

TRIPS Transportation Specialist Lori Beers sits in the new TRIPS bus shelter on North Street. A bus shelter was also constructed in front of the Fremont Walmart.

TRIPS added shelters at several stops

One major improvement last year was the addition of four shelters to the Fremont Shuttle route at the Community Health Services, Fremont Ross High School, Senior Center/Sandusky County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Wal-Mart stops.

The shelters were funded with Sandusky County Creating Healthy Communities grants through Sandusky County Public Health and the Ohio Department of Transportation and installed by the city.

“Along with riders, we appreciate the support of our partners who recognize the role that public transit plays in keeping our community moving,” Bergeman said.

Information on TRIPS is available at glcap.org/trips or by calling 419-332-8091.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: TRIPS Fremont Shuttle marks Ohio Loves Transit Week, free fare day