Trish Priller says she is no longer Proud Boy Christopher Worrell's custodian

Trish Priller says she is no longer convicted Jan. 6 insurrectionist Christopher Worrell's court-appointed custodian.Worrell, of East Naples, convicted in May in his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capital insurrection, was released in custody of Priller in November 2021 with GPS monitoring and home detention. Priller, who was his girlfriend, is a former employee of The Naples Daily News.

"I am no longer Chris Worrell's 3rd-party custodian," Priller wrote in a text message to a Naples Daily News reporter on Monday following a voicemail asking about Worrell. "Please contact William Shipley his lawyer or the FBI for updates."

Four days before Worrell's sentencing on Aug. 18., Worrell absconded, ditching his GPS monitoring and the required communication with the court about moving. More than a month later, on Sept. 28, Worrell was captured at the East Naples home he shared with Priller where authorities found him unconscious, they said.

More: East Naples 'Proud Boy' guilty in attack on Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol.

More: Convicted on Jan. 6 charges, recaptured Naples' Christopher Worrell sentencing likely soon

More: East Naples man involved in Jan. 6 insurrection freed, living with GPS monitoring in SWFL

Worrell, 52, was treated by first responders and taken to an undisclosed hospital under Collier County Sheriff's authority, according to a spokeswoman. He remained in the hospital, Monday, spokeswoman Michelle Batten said. Worrell was being held and awaiting transfer to Hillsborough County. The local FBI office is in Tampa.

Worrell likely will be sentenced for his part in the Capital attacks between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3, and U.S. Government authorities are asking that he be held in custody until then. He opted to let a judge hear the evidence rather than going before a jury. A Washington, D.C., judge found Worrell guilty after a 10-day trial.

On Jan. 6, 2021, after the loss of President Donald Trump's reelection, a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. The mob hoped to prevent Congress from counting electoral college votes and keep then-President-elect Joe Biden from power.

A video of the attack appeared to show Worrell and others accused of storming the building, attacking police officers, breaking building windows and wreaking other damage. Worrell said he is a member of The Proud Boys, a far-right, neo-fascist group that advocates for and participates in politically motivated violent events.

Prosecutors have filed paperwork setting his sentencing on the insurrection between Oct. 25 and Nov. 3.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Jan. 6 Capital insurrectionist Christopher Worrell custodian removed