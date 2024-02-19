Trisha Goddard reveals her breast cancer is now incurable

Presenter Trisha Goddard was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008 - KEIRON MCCARRON/TELEVISION STILLS

Trisha Goddard has announced that her breast cancer has returned and she is undergoing life-extending treatment.

The 66-year-old received an initial diagnosis in 2008, but doctors have now told her she is suffering from a secondary incurable disease.

The television presenter told Hello magazine she had learnt about the return of her cancer 19 months ago and was speaking out, in part, to shed the burden of the secret.

Medics said she was suffering from stage 4 metastatic breast cancer, which can be treated but not cured.

She said: “It’s not going to go away. And with that knowledge comes grief, and fear. But I must keep enjoying what I have always enjoyed.

“I can’t lie, I can’t keep making up stories. It gets to a stage, after a year and a half, when keeping a secret becomes more of a burden than anything else. I’m nervous. But it needed to be done.”

Despite speaking out publicly about the diagnosis, the TalkTV and CNN broadcaster said she didn’t want to become a “poster girl” for cancer. “It’s not who I am. It’s not why I’m here,” she said.

Goddard admitted she was concerned about appearing frail and people changing the way they behaved towards her. She also wants to avoid being described as “inspirational” because “it’s b—---t”.

Her secondary cancer was discovered in July 2022 after she required emergency surgery following a fall at her home.

She told the magazine about having spent three hours lying on the floor in shock after the fall and then managing to alert her neighbours who called an ambulance.

She was forced to spend a week in hospital after breaking her thigh, and during her treatment, medics realised she also had a tumour.

“That was the first I heard that the cancer had come back. And the first thing I asked was: ‘Am I going to die?’”

After undergoing biopsies and a partial hip replacement she started receiving daily radiation and weekly chemotherapy for four and a half months to treat cancer in her hip.

She said: “When you go to the doctors in the States, there’s a choice of three little boxes you tick for treatment of stage 4 cancer.

“One is a cure, one is life-prolonging and one is palliative.

“There’s that awful feeling when you’re sitting there thinking: ‘Which one?’ And mine is life-prolonging.”

