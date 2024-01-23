Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson was suspended for 25 games without pay after violating the NBA's anti-drug program, the league announced on Tuesday.

Thompson, 32, tested positive for the growth hormone stimulator Ibutamoren and muscle enhancer SARM LGD-4033, the NBA said in a statement. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said these drugs can be used to build lean muscle mass and bulk up body mass. Both are substances banned by the NBA.

His suspension will begin on Wednesday when the Cavaliers play the Milwaukee Bucks, according to the NBA. The suspension is expected to extend into mid-March.

Thompson was born in Brampton, Ontario, and moved to the U.S. on a student visa to attend high school, which helped launch his basketball career. He got joined the basketball team at the University of Texas, where he played for the school for a year before declaring for the NBA draft and becoming the fourth overall pick in 2011. He officially became a U.S. citizen in November 2020.

Thompson previously won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 and has since played with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Lakers before returning to Cleveland in 2023.

He dated reality television star Khloe Kardashian for several years before breaking up over cheating allegations. The former couple share 5-year-old daughter, True Thompson, and 1-year-old son, Tatum Thompson.

CBS News reached out to Thompson for comment.

