Tristate Holdings (HKG:458) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Tristate Holdings Limited (HKG:458) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Tristate Holdings's Net Debt?

As you can see below, Tristate Holdings had HK$113.2m of debt at June 2019, down from HK$180.1m a year prior. However, it does have HK$162.8m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of HK$49.6m.

A Look At Tristate Holdings's Liabilities

According to the last reported balance sheet, Tristate Holdings had liabilities of HK$668.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of HK$511.2m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had HK$162.8m in cash and HK$342.6m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling HK$674.4m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the HK$421.0m company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet." So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Tristate Holdings would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today. Tristate Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load, even if it does have very significant liabilities, in total.

Notably, Tristate Holdings made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, but improved that to positive EBIT of HK$7.6m in the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Tristate Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Tristate Holdings has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Tristate Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.