Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus meets every Tuesday

Dec. 27—The music directors of the Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus based in Joplin note that singing is good medicine and can help improve quality of life for those with lung conditions.

The five major benefits of singing:

—Reduces shortness of breath. Singing helps strengthen the muscles the human body uses to breathe, meaning you can learn to breathe more deeply and more slowly than before. The strengthening of these muscles also helps to control breathing.

—Increases the strength of your voice.

—Improves your posture.

—Increases lung capacity.

—Boosts response to infection.

The group is also actively recruiting members, according to Mike Baggerly, of Anderson, past president and one of the original charter members.

The chorus does performances around the region.

"Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, we did three rest homes, one in Lowell, Kansas, and a couple in Neosho," Baggerly said.

The group will be setting the schedule for performances next year. The group is directed by Don Snow, of Baxter Springs, Kansas, and Bobby Gray, also of Baxter Springs, is the assistant director.

The Tristatesmen Barbershop Chorus, a nonprofit organization, is a lodge of the Society for the Preservation and Propagation of Barbershop Quartet Signing in the United States.

The directors of the barbershop chorus are experienced in the production of voice quality and teach these major voice benefits at every rehearsal,

Joining is free to all male singers young and old who would like to increase their singing capabilities.

The chorus meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Forest Park Baptist Church, Seventh Street and Range Line Road.

For more information, call 417-680-4882.