Tristel (LON:TSTL) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. In light of that, when we looked at Tristel (LON:TSTL) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Tristel:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£3.5m ÷ (UK£37m - UK£3.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Tristel has an ROCE of 10%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Tristel's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tristel.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Tristel's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 27% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Bottom Line

Bringing it all together, while we're somewhat encouraged by Tristel's reinvestment in its own business, we're aware that returns are shrinking. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 56% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

Tristel does have some risks though, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Tristel that you might be interested in.

