Tristel (LON:TSTL) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after investigating Tristel (LON:TSTL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Tristel is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.10 = UK£3.5m ÷ (UK£37m - UK£3.1m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Tristel has an ROCE of 10%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Tristel's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Tristel.

So How Is Tristel's ROCE Trending?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at Tristel doesn't inspire confidence. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 10% from 27% five years ago. On the other hand, the company has been employing more capital without a corresponding improvement in sales in the last year, which could suggest these investments are longer term plays. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

Our Take On Tristel's ROCE

To conclude, we've found that Tristel is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 58% over the last five years. Ultimately, if the underlying trends persist, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger going forward.

One more thing to note, we've identified 4 warning signs with Tristel and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

