Has Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Stock's Recent Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Financial Health?

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Most readers would already know that Tristel's (LON:TSTL) stock increased by 8.0% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Tristel's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Tristel is:

18% = UK£5.3m ÷ UK£29m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Tristel's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, Tristel seems to have a respectable ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 8.9% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This probably laid the ground for Tristel's moderate 17% net income growth seen over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Tristel's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 29% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Tristel fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Tristel Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Tristel has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 56%, meaning that it is left with only 44% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Besides, Tristel has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Tristel certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Its earnings growth is decent, and the high ROE does contribute to that growth. However, investors could have benefitted even more from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Tristel's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

