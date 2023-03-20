Tristyn Bailey’s family urges legacy remembrance amid Fucci sentencing coverage

The family of Tristyn Bailey has released a statement urging the public not to forget her legacy amid all the media coverage and focus on the sentencing of Aiden Fucci. They described Bailey as dedicated, thoughtful, and a friendly voice to friends in need.

Despite being a minor, Fucci is being charged as an adult due to the gruesome nature of the murder of 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey.

“The extensive media coverage this case has drawn has been painful, and we expect it to continue to be as this case draws to a close,” the family said in a statement. “We hope the public remembers the young girl and her legacy more than the horror of her death.”

While Fucci cannot receive the death penalty due to his age, he faces the possibility of life in prison.

Action News Jax Law & Safety Expert and former FBI agent Dale Carson believe there will likely be little mercy on behalf of the prosecution, stating that the state will likely present evidence in support of a long-term in custody.

Fucci’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

As the case comes to a close, Bailey’s memory will never be forgotten.

