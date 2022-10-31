Tritech Group Limited (Catalist:5G9) insider upped their holding by 11% earlier this year

Insiders were net buyers of Tritech Group Limited's (Catalist:5G9 ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Tritech Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Sui Hee Lee bought S$256k worth of shares at a price of S$0.032 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.022 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Sui Hee Lee was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Tritech Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Tritech Group insiders own 37% of the company, worth about S$9.6m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Tritech Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tritech Group shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Tritech Group and their transactions don't cause us concern. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Tritech Group you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

