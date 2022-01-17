Triton Sweetens Clinigen Bid to Persuade Biggest Investors

(Bloomberg) -- Triton Investment Management raised its offer for Clinigen Group Plc to win the backing of shareholders including activist Elliott Investment Management, but the stock declined amid doubts that the sweetened bid will sway key investors.

Triton offered 925 pence in cash for each share of the U.K. pharma company, up from 883 pence on Dec. 8, and described it as final in a statement Monday. Clinigen shares fell as much as 2.6% to 881 pence in London trading.

The new bid may not be attractive enough to persuade investors including Elliott, which is now Clinigen’s largest shareholder, and No. 2 Slater Investments Ltd. to vote in favor next month.

“We still think the price undervalues the company and we are skeptical about the intention from Elliott to tender their shares,” Gregory Lafitte, an analyst at Tradition, said in an email.

The revised offer values the pharmaceutical company at about 1.3 billion pounds ($1.8 billion) on a fully diluted basis. The price offered is 14 times Clinigen’s adjusted Ebitda and 19 times its free cash flow, Triton said.

The proposal “fully reflects” the value of Clinigen’s business and its prospects, according to Triton. Clinigen’s board backed the offer.

Traditon’s Lafitte, meantime, said shareholders could get a better premium. Taking into account future growth, he cited a price per share between 995 pence and 1,180 pence.

No third party has expressed interest in buying Clinigen since the original bid in December, the company’s directors said in the statement.

Clinigen acquires the rights to niche commercial drugs and expands their distribution. It also helps patients get access to treatments that aren’t licensed in their countries. The company has a separate division providing services to drugmakers running clinical trials, helping with areas such as packaging, distribution and medicine sourcing.

The higher offer will be financed by a combination of debt and equity to be invested by the Triton Funds. A vote on the transaction scheduled for Jan. 18 was moved to Feb. 8.

