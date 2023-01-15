Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. In light of that, when we looked at Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Triumph Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.098 = US$119m ÷ (US$1.6b - US$356m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Triumph Group has an ROCE of 9.8%. In absolute terms, that's a low return but it's around the Aerospace & Defense industry average of 9.3%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Triumph Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Triumph Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From Triumph Group's ROCE Trend?

We've noticed that although returns on capital are flat over the last five years, the amount of capital employed in the business has fallen 64% in that same period. To us that doesn't look like a multi-bagger because the company appears to be selling assets and it's returns aren't increasing. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 9.8%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

The Bottom Line On Triumph Group's ROCE

Overall, we're not ecstatic to see Triumph Group reducing the amount of capital it employs in the business. And investors appear hesitant that the trends will pick up because the stock has fallen 64% in the last five years. All in all, the inherent trends aren't typical of multi-baggers, so if that's what you're after, we think you might have more luck elsewhere.

