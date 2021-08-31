Triumphant Taliban declare victory from airport
The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war. (Aug. 31)
The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul's international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final US troop withdrawal that ended America's longest war. (Aug. 31)
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
Our Idiot Brother actor Matthew Mindler was found dead on Aug. 28 at the age of 19. Days later, officials have confirmed additional details surrounding his passing.
The 26-year-old TikToker and mom of one was asked to leave a gym for showing her belly in a sports bra.
The starting options might be very limited, but Newton certainly could find work with a new club.
Dwayne Johnson agrees that he sees the resemblance he shares with Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office in Alabama
Fox BusinessDonald Trump has had a lot to say about how Joe Biden has mishandled the withdrawal from Afghanistan—but, when given the chance to explain what he would have done differently, Trump’s master plan boiled down to leaving the country in smouldering ruins before leaving it forever.The ex-president appeared on Fox Business on Tuesday morning to get some things off his chest a day after the last U.S. troops left Afghanistan. During a curious rant about how he believes unnamed shadowy force
Hundreds of thousands of residents in New Orleans are without power.View Entire Post ›
HRH Princess Charlene/InstagramThe narrative of a love match between Prince Albert of Monaco and his bride, former South African Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock, so relentlessly marketed by the tiny principality, has long struggled to maintain credibility when confronted with reality.Even before their wedding, there were extraordinary stories that Charlene tried to thrice flee the statelet only to be intercepted and brought back to the palace by the local security service.One of her escape at
Mark Schmitz said he confronted Biden at a ceremony to repatriate the remains of his son, who was killed last week in an attack at the Kabul airport.
Shaquille Brewster, an NBC News and MSNBC correspondent, was doing a live shot on the Hurricane Ida aftermath in Gulfport, MS, when a man jumped out of a white pickup truck and ran toward him and began shouting something at him. Brewster tried to reorient the crew away from the intrusion, telling host Craig Melvin, […]
As New Orleans recovers from Hurricane Ida, the Saints will be away from the Caesars Superdome. Heres the latest from Sean Payton on the evacuation.
Hamilton feels for the fans in wake of race that wasn't a race.
The Packers are releasing OL Ben Braden, who was competing to be a top backup.
A former registered nurse at Ascension St. Vincent says she knows why employees are frustrated. Video shared on social media shows a leader with Ascension St. Vincent telling workers they can go somewhere else to work in response to their complaints.
The model, who welcomed son Hudson in late June, gets candid about her breastfeeding journey.
Powell faces defamation lawsuits over her baseless claims that widespread election fraud stole the presidency from Donald Trump.
A few days after Lisa Rinna's televised complaints about Amelia Hamlin's boyfriend Scott Disick, the model appeared to get back at her parents by sharing a photo of them in the nude.
Few clubs seem to be risking fax machine errors or deadline drives when it comes to signing their David De Gea or Peter Odemwingie this transfer window.
Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard & Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyA bombshell lawsuit against the former top producer of Good Morning America has ignited a firestorm behind the scenes, with co-hosts George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts allegedly at each other’s throats over the handling of claims that their former boss sexually assaulted multiple women at the network, four people with knowledge of the situation told The Daily Beast.The fallout from the lawsuit has engulfed ABC
The FDA and CDC have warned people not to use ivermectin, a deworming drug for livestock, because of its deadly side effects.