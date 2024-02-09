Trivia, history, Hymns: WVW Middle School holds Black History Month program

Feb. 9—KINGSTON — They started with a little dance, included a stirring student version of the South African hymn "Siyahamba," talked about the Black influence on American music, and passionately recounted the vital work of journalist and activist Ida B. Wells as inspiration for all today. Along the way, they had a trivia contest that ended in a tie broken with a race across the stage.

Members from the Wyoming Valley West High School Black Youth in Action put staged a diverse and well-received Black History Month program for Middle School eighth-grade students Thursday, and while it was the club's third annual BHM program, the others have been at the High School. This was the first such program at the middle school, Principal David Bond Jr. said.

Club co-presidents Bara'a Kamal and Nevaeh Meininger emceed the event, opening by inviting a few students to dance contest on stage (applause for each contestant were so loud it was declared a tie). Meininger talked about the important influences of Black culture on the nation, particularly in music.

A student choir sang the the South African hymn "Siyahamba," usually translated as "We are marching," but often adapted to "walking," "dancing" or "singing." Other students sang Marques Garrett's arrangement of the spiritual "Soon I Will be Done."

A brief video about Black History Month was shown, followed by an invitation for six students to form two-person teams and compete in a trivia contest based on information in the film. Want to try your hand at it?

Who was the president that first recognized Black History Month? Who is known as the "Father of Black History"? Whose birthdays are in February, making it the reason it was chosen for BHM? What year was Black History Month first recognized?

(The answers were, in order: Gerald Ford; Carter G. Woodson; Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglas; and 1926, though that last one is a bit of a trick question. Woodson co-founded the Association for the Study of Negro Live and History in 1926, which then declared the second week of February as "Negro History Week," the precursor to Black History Month. Ford officially made it Black History Month in 1976).

The contest ended up in a three-way tie, so Kamal introduced a tie-breaking question with a twist: The six had to race across the stage to the podium, and the first there with the correct answer wins.

Kamal spoke of Black journalist and activist Ida B. Wells, born a bit more than a year after the Civil War started and famous for, among other things, writing about the conditions of African Americans throughout the south, including an investigation into lynchings that resulted in threats to her life.

Kamal noted Wells got booted from a first-class train accommodation and ordered to sit in the "black section" with the baggage. Wells sued and won in a local court but the ruling was overturned by a federal court.

"In some ways we can all be our own Ida B. Wells," Kamal exhorted the crowd. "You have to be the voice of those who didn't get one."

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish