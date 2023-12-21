Trivia night and other things to do today

Dec. 21—Today

Winter craft and hike: 10 a.m., River's Edge Natural Area, 960 W. First St., Loveland. Make pine cone bird feeders with lard and seed to gift feathered friends. Then, take a winter hike. All PEEPs, graduates, friends, siblings and visitors are welcome. Registration required. Free, 970-962-2643, offero.cityofloveland.org.

"The Snowman" drive-in film screening: 3 p.m., Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland. Participants will bring a box to decorate as their car and watch the film "The Snowman." The library will provide a shoebox for snacks, materials for decorating the vehicle and a snack. lovgov.org.

Spirit Hound Lyons cocktail class: 5:30 p.m., Spirit Hound Distillers, 4196 Ute Highway, Lyons. Play along and learn to mix craft cocktails. A rotation of the Lyons Tasting Room bartenders will join participants every week to talk about tools, techniques and a cocktail of their choice. This week, join Jordan Leggett (Hound name Jorts), who has been in the industry for almost two decades and looks forward to sharing her expertise. She will show students how to make her featured cocktail, then step aside to let others try. $40, eventbrite.com.

Thursday night trivia: 7 p.m., Cyclhops Bike Cantina, 600 S. Airport Road, Longmont. Five rounds of thought-provoking questions with a music audio round every other week and a monthly theme the last Thursday of each month. Free, 970-405-6196, m.facebook.com.

Upcoming

Winter solstice celebration: 7 a.m. Friday, River's Edge Natural Area , 960 W. First St., Loveland. The official solstice is Dec. 21, the shortest day of the year, meaning the least daylight. Celebrate the return of the sun and longer days at dawn. There will be hot chocolate. Registration required. Free, 970-962-2643, offero.cityofloveland.org.

Steel Monkey at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Steel Mokey is Colorado's tribute band to the music of Jethro Tull. bootstrapbrewing.com.

Winter Nature Fridays at Sandstone Ranch: 9 a.m. Friday, Sandstone Ranch Visitors & Learning Center, 3001 Sandstone Drive, Longmont. Enjoy an indoor activity with outdoor exploration as the weather permits from 9 a.m. to noon. Activities vary; all ages welcome. Parking near the house is limited so please park in the upper parking lot. Parents must chaperone children. $5 per participant; free for parents/guardians. To register, call 303-774-4700 or go to longmontcolorado.gov.

Cookies With A Cop Storytime: 10 a.m. Friday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. Come to the library to have a cookie with a cop. We'll read stories, do a craft and get to see a real police car. Free, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Tyler T. Trio (Acoustic Rock) Live: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oskar Blues Home Made Liquids & Solids, 1555 S. Hover St., Longmont. Stay warm and enjoy some free live music this holiday season in the Oskar Blues music loft. Free.

The Sound of Music: 7 p.m. Friday, The Unitiive Theatre and Performing Arts School, 800 S. Hover St., Longmont. All ages production of Sound of Music. Enjoy a show and dessert. $15-$28, 303-827-3349, coloradoboxoffice.com.

Face Vocal Band presents: "Best. Christmas. EVER!": 7:30 p.m. Friday, Vance Brand Civic Auditorium, 600 E. Mountain View Ave. $20-$25, 303-437-7727, search.seatyourself.biz.