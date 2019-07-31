Is Troax Group AB (publ)'s (STO:TROAX) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time?

Today we'll evaluate Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Troax Group:

0.19 = €33m ÷ (€198m - €27m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2019.)

So, Troax Group has an ROCE of 19%.

Is Troax Group's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. We can see Troax Group's ROCE is around the 17% average reported by the Machinery industry. Putting aside its position relative to its industry for now, in absolute terms, Troax Group's ROCE is currently very good.

You can see in the image below how Troax Group's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking - it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Troax Group.

Troax Group's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Troax Group has total assets of €198m and current liabilities of €27m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 14% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Troax Group's ROCE

Low current liabilities and high ROCE is a good combination, making Troax Group look quite interesting. There might be better investments than Troax Group out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.

