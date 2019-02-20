Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and receive a $20 prize!

Today we are going to look at Troax Group AB (publ) (STO:TROAX) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. To be precise, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that will inform our view of the quality of the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Troax Group:

0.20 = €33m ÷ (€192m – €31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Troax Group has an ROCE of 20%.

Does Troax Group Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Troax Group’s ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 17% average in the Machinery industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Regardless of the industry comparison, in absolute terms, Troax Group’s ROCE currently appears to be excellent.

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Troax Group.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Troax Group’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Troax Group has total assets of €192m and current liabilities of €31m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 16% of its total assets. This is quite a low level of current liabilities which would not greatly boost the already high ROCE.

What We Can Learn From Troax Group’s ROCE

This is good to see, and with such a high ROCE, Troax Group may be worth a closer look. Of course you might be able to find a better stock than Troax Group. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that have grown earnings strongly.