Troconis jury hears testimony about written timelines found in Dulos’ home of day his wife disappeared

The trial for Michelle Troconis continued Wednesday in Stamford Superior Court, with the jury hearing about a handwritten timeline and photocopies of other timelines that investigators found in the Farmington home she shared with her then-boyfriend, Fotis Dulos.

Wednesday marked the ninth day in Troconis’ trial. Retired Connecticut State Police Sgt. Matthew Reilly returned to the stand Wednesday and walked the jury through evidence collected from multiple properties and vehicles linked to Dulos.

Dulos died after attempting suicide in 2020 while charged with murder in connection with the presumed death of his estranged wife, Jennifer Farber Dulos. Troconis is standing trial on charges of conspiring to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Part of the evidence Wednesday included four pieces of paper — one handwritten note found in an office in Dulos’ mansion at 4 Jefferson Crossing in Farmington and three photocopies of other handwritten notes pulled from a black bag in the mudroom of the home.

These notes included hour-by-hour — sometimes down-to-the-minute — breakdowns of what Dulos and Troconis allegedly did on May 24, 2019, the day Farber Dulos disappeared.

Investigators allege that Dulos was lying in wait for Farber Dulos when she returned home from dropping their five children off at school that morning and attacked her in her New Canaan garage.

The schedule written on the notes included a trip to a West Hartford Starbucks where Troconis and Dulos allegedly went to get Frappuccinos that night. The schedules also included a trip to Stop & Shop and featured details like what Troconis made her daughter for breakfast and when she ate lunch.

But missing from those detailed timelines was a trip to Hartford on the evening of May 24, 2019.

Earlier this week, the jury saw multiple photos and videos from surveillance cameras in Hartford that showed a man believed to be Dulos driving his Ford Raptor down Albany Avenue in the city with Troconis in the passenger seat.

Investigators allege that on that trip Dulos dumped evidence related to Farber Dulos’ death in trash bins and a storm drain. The jury saw photos of some evidence investigators reportedly found when they searched the drain and the garbage cans, including a heavily stained bra and Vineyard Vines shirt, gloves, zip ties and two ponchos — all with blood-like stains.

Evidence shown at Troconis trial a ‘brutal’ reminder of Farber Dulos’ disappearance, loved ones say

Troconis has told investigators that she was in the truck with Dulos on that trip but has maintained that she did not know what he was doing.

One of the notes the jury saw Wednesday was of a detailed call log from May 24 and May 25, 2019, listing incoming and outgoing phone calls, including multiple calls between Troconis and Dulos and Troconis and her daughter.

According to a warrant for Dulos, Troconis identified the documents as being written by herself and Dulos to help them remember what they did on those dates.

Reilly read these notes — or what he could read of them — out loud to the jury as they were projected onto a screen in the courtroom.

He skipped over multiple parts and words that he could not make out due to the handwriting, prompting Troconis’ defense attorney Jon Schoenhorn to object that he was guessing what was written. The objection was overruled.

These notes were part of the arrest warrants originally issued for Dulos and Troconis. They have been referred to by investigators as “alibi scripts.” Schoenhorn has objected to that phrase and said his client had been advised by attorneys to write down the events of the day Farber Dulos disappeared.

The earlier part of Reilly’s testimony Wednesday centered around evidence that was collected early on in the investigation.

He told the jury that in the days and weeks after Farber Dulos disappeared, investigators looked at a Ford Raptor pickup truck, a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban, a Jeep Cherokee and a Porsche Cayenne linked to Dulos.

They also searched at least two properties linked to his company, Fore Group, including a home at 80 Mountain Spring Road in Farmington and 585 Deercliff Road in Avon.

Reilly testified that multiple investigators went to the home on Deercliff on June 4.

“We were searching for Jennifer Dulos and any evidence related to her disappearance,” he said.

There, he said, they found a black Porsche in an overcrowded garage. It had a cracked windshield, airbags deployed and seats missing. Those seats are expected to come back up in later testimony in this trial.

In the warrant affidavit for Dulos’ arrest, investigators wrote that an employee of Dulos, Pawel Gumienny, told police that Dulos had taken his Toyota Tacoma to be washed after Farber Dulos’ disappeared and encouraged Gumienny to change out the seats in the truck. They were eventually switched out with the seats from the Porsche.

According to the warrant affidavit, he “described Dulos as insistent and ‘pushy,’ sometimes to the point of Dulos growing angry that Gumienny had not yet changed out the seats.”

“He reported that Dulos had also told him to switch out the seats and get rid of them so they would not be found,” he said.

But Gumienny saved the original seats, according to the warrant affidavit.

Reilly also told the jury about a search of the Mountain Spring Road property that included a K-9 team searching a wooded area and investigators looking down into a septic tank.

On June 3, Reilly and other investigators executed a search warrant at 4 Jefferson Crossing, where Dulos and Troconis lived at the time. That is where Reilly and another investigator found the notes, he testified.

The court adjourned for the day just before 4:30 p.m. Troconis’ trial is set to continue on Thursday at 10 a.m. Retired Det. John Kimball is expected to testify regarding Troconis’ statements to investigators in June 2019.