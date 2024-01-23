Troconis jury sees zip ties, gloves, clothing with blood-like stains pulled from Hartford trash

Day 8 of the criminal trial for Michelle Troconis at Stamford Superior Court began Tuesday morning with evidence of what investigators allegedly pulled from trash cans along Albany Avenue in Hartford after Fotis Dulos was seen on video dumping items throughout the city.

The evidence included clothing articles such as a Vineyard Vine shirt, a bra, a white T-shirt and a poncho clothing covered in a blood-like substance, a pair of black gloves, zip ties and a razor blade.

Connecticut State Police Sgt. Kevin Duggan walked the jury through how he seized trash from garbage bins in Hartford on May 30, 2019, that were believed to contain evidence connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Farber Dulos.

After reviewing footage from Hartford’s surveillance cameras — which the jury saw on Monday — investigators believed that Dulos dumped alleged evidence into those bins and a storm drain in the city hours after his estranged wife vanished in New Canaan.

Troconis jury sees surveillance videos from Hartford, altered license plates pulled from storm drain

Duggan, who was a detective with the Central District Major Crimes Squad when Farber Dulos disappeared, testified that investigators pulled trash from bins at on Albany Avenue and sorted through everything they found inside, laying out the contents on brown paper at the Connecticut State Police Troop H barracks in Hartford.

The jury saw photos of what was allegedly pulled from those bins, including the stained white T-shirt, the zip ties and a black garbage bag that reportedly contained the stained and cut Vineyard Vines shirt and bra.

Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning held up a poncho for the jury to see. Duggan testified that, when they found it, it was leaking a blood-like substance.

Investigators allege that Dulos killed Farber Dulos in her garage at 69 Welles Lane in New Canaan after she dropped her children off at school on May 24, 2019. Her body has never been found, and Dulos died after attempting suicide at his Farmington mansion in 2020, while charged in connection to her murder.

In one of the videos shown in court on Monday, Connecticut State Police Sgt. Michael Beauton said a woman matching the description he was given of Troconis could be seen leaning out of the Ford Raptor that Dulos was driving on Albany Avenue.

Troconis’ attorney Jon Schoenhorn said Monday that Troconis admitted to investigators that she was with Dulos on Albany Avenue but has denied any involvement, or knowledge, of any crimes connected to Farber Dulos’ disappearance or death.

Troconis is charged with conspiring to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Investigators allege she conspired with Dulos to kill Farber Dulos.