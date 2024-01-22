Troconis trial focusing on surveillance videos captured in Hartford after Farber Dulos’ disappearance

The trial for Michelle Troconis picked back up in Stamford Superior Court Monday morning.

Monday marked the seventh day of the trial for Troconis — the former girlfriend of Fotis Dulos — who is charged in connection with the disappearance and presumed death of New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos.

Troconis is charged with conspiring to commit murder, hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. Investigators allege she conspired with Dulos to murder his estranged wife and was with Dulos when he allegedly disposed of evidence in trash cans along Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Footage from the City of Hartford’s surveillance cameras was being shown to the jury on Monday morning. Investigators say the city’s cameras captured what they believe is Dulos driving a black Ford Raptor with Troconis reportedly in the passenger seat and stopping along Albany Avenue to dispose of trash bags — bags that allegedly contained evidence related to Farber Dulos’ disappearance and death.

Investigators allege that Dulos killed Farber Dulos in her garage in New Canaan after she dropped her children off at school on May 24, 2019. Her body has never been found, and Dulos died after attempting suicide at his Farmington mansion in 2020.

Joshua Quint, an analyst who is now with Connecticut State Police, took the stand Monday morning and was walking the jury through the surveillance videos. Quint was working with the Hartford Police Department in 2019 in the Hartford Capital City Command Center (C4) and was tasked with searching surveillance footage from the evening of May 24, 2019, for videos that captured vehicles Dulos might be driving — the Raptor, a white Jeep Cherokee or a black Chevrolet Suburban.

Starting at the end of the day Friday and beginning Monday morning, Sgt. Kenneth Ventresca from Connecticut State Police began to explain how investigators ended up on Albany Avenue on the evening Farber Dulos disappeared.

He said that at about 7 p.m. on May 24, 2019, location data showed that Dulos’s phone was in the area of Albany Avenue in Hartford.

Ventresca said investigators took interest in that location for two reasons: “There’s a missing person, we’re 48 hours into this, we haven’t located her,” he said.

And Albany Avenue is “a rather high crime area in the city of Hartford.”

They started looking into whether Dulos, a luxury home builder, would have had business in that area. At this point, Ventresca testified, he and other investigators were trying to piece together a missing person’s case.

The state briefly continued questioning Ventresca on Monday morning. Schoenhorn then started his cross-examination of Ventresca, which lasted less than 20 minutes.

Schoenhorn focused his questioning on state police’s knowledge of a red Toyota Tacoma that belonged to one of Dulos’ employees. Schoenhorn asked Ventresca when he became aware of that Tacoma.

Ventresca said that on the weekend after Farber Dulos disappeared, detectives put all of Dulos’ employees on a whiteboard “and started looking into every employee.”

Schoenhorn asked Ventresca if he knew the Tacoma was about 20 years old and leaking oil. Ventresca said he was “very aware” of that but said investigators were not specifically looking for an oil trail in the Albany Avenue area.

Schoenhorn also asked if Dulos had ever been known to dump construction garbage in places he should not have. Ventresca said no, not to his knowledge. He said he had never investigated instances of illegal dumping.

The state called retired Detective Michael Fitzsimons from the state police Western District Major Crimes Squad to the stand next. Supervisory Assistant State’s Attorney Michelle Manning asked him a few questions about screenshots taken from surveillance video in Hartford, at least one that showed the Ford Raptor. His testimony lasted less than 20 minutes and he was not cross-examined by Schoenhorn.

Quint was then called to the stand to testify about the surveillance cameras.

Around noon, the state called Brett Attmore from the Connecticut State Police to the stand.

So far, jurors have heard from multiple investigators who described how they collected evidence from Farber Dulos’ home and garage at 69 Welles Lane and her two SUVS, a Range Rover and a Chevrolet Suburban. Much of that evidence came from blood-like stains found on the vehicles, the garage floor and on a paper towel roll in the kitchen.

Kristen Madel, a forensic expert from the state lab in Meriden, walked the jury through DNA testing done on swabs from many of those stains. She testified that it was highly likely that many of those blood stains matched a DNA sample taken from Farber Dulos’ toothbrush.

Madel also testified that some DNA swabs — taken from a kitchen sink faucet and a doorknob — likely matched Dulos’ DNA. None of the DNA swabs tested and testified about was a match for Troconis.

The jury also heard at length from Lauren Almeida, who has been nannying for the Dulos children since 2012, and a blood stain pattern analysis expert from Connecticut State Police, Lt. Col. Mark Davison.

Davison walked the jury through their analysis of alleged blood stains and began to paint a picture of what may have happened in that garage.

He testified that blood pattern stain analysis suggested that there were two “bloodshed events” at minimum. According to bloodstain patterns, he said evidence suggests some of the blood came from near the door that led from the garage to the mudroom and on the garage floor.