Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) shareholders are up 13% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) share price up 20% in a single quarter. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. In fact the stock is down 50% in the last year, well below the market return.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$5.7m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

Because Troika Media Group made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Troika Media Group increased its revenue by 114%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. The share price drop of 50% over twelve months would be considered disappointing by many, so you might argue the company is getting little credit for its impressive revenue growth. On the bright side, if this company is moving profits in the right direction, top-line growth like that could be an opportunity. Our brains have evolved to think in linear fashion, so there's value in learning to recognize exponential growth. We are, in some ways, simply the wisest of the monkeys.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Troika Media Group stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We doubt Troika Media Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 50% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 9.3%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. Putting aside the last twelve months, it's good to see the share price has rebounded by 20%, in the last ninety days. Let's just hope this isn't the widely-feared 'dead cat bounce' (which would indicate further declines to come). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Like risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Troika Media Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

