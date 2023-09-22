Trojans Take SBC Opener, Snap Cajuns Win Streak

TechCrunch

Snapchat announced today its subscription service for power users, Snapchat+, has now topped 5 million subscribers -- a figure that's up from 4 million in late June and 3 million in mid-April. Now over a year old, the $3.99 per month subscription offering provides access to a sizable handful of exclusive features, including custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to pin your No. 1 BFF, tools to enhance your Stories or see who rewatched them, and more. The demand for the product has been growing over time as Snapchat+ added more features, including early access to Snap's latest AI products like its My AI chatbot and Dreams, a generative AI selfie feature called Dreams. Independent research indicated that X has sold roughly 1 million subscriptions to date, according to researcher Travis Brown, who's been tracking the success of the product formerly known as Twitter Blue over on GitHub.