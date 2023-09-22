Trojans Take SBC Opener, Snap Cajuns Win Streak
Trojans Take SBC Opener, Snap Cajuns Win Streak
It's been almost three years since we've seen Deshaun Watson play a truly great game. The Browns still believe he can turn things around.
Snapchat+, the premium service that offers fans exclusive features, has more than 5 million paying subscribers, Snap announced.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Ubisoft just confirmed that ‘Tom Clancy’s The Division 3’ is on the way, though development hasn’t started yet. Creative Director for ‘The Division 2,’ Julian Gerighty, has been named Executive Director for the entire franchise.
Apple’s watchOS 10 brings a new feature in the Mindfulness app that gives you the option of logging your feelings and moods directly on your watch face. Here’s a guide on how to navigate that new feature.
Snapchat announced today its subscription service for power users, Snapchat+, has now topped 5 million subscribers -- a figure that's up from 4 million in late June and 3 million in mid-April. Now over a year old, the $3.99 per month subscription offering provides access to a sizable handful of exclusive features, including custom app themes, unique app icons, the ability to pin your No. 1 BFF, tools to enhance your Stories or see who rewatched them, and more. The demand for the product has been growing over time as Snapchat+ added more features, including early access to Snap's latest AI products like its My AI chatbot and Dreams, a generative AI selfie feature called Dreams. Independent research indicated that X has sold roughly 1 million subscriptions to date, according to researcher Travis Brown, who's been tracking the success of the product formerly known as Twitter Blue over on GitHub.
It's time for the 2023 WNBA playoffs. Here's how to tune in.
Tune in to We Should Talk every Thursday, where In The Know’s here. While promoting his first cookbook, the New York Times bestselling I Could Nosh: Classic Jew-ish Recipes Revamped for Every Day, how being in the kitchen recharges his creativity, how celebrating... The post Bestselling cookbook author Jake Cohen celebrates his Jewish heritage through food appeared first on In The Know.
Rockstar Games is adding a rotating selection of downloadable games for GTA+ subscribers, starting with the 2021 remaster of the GTA 3 trilogy.
Experts say that the days when everyone was getting the same message are gone, and that's a good thing.
As changes at Elon Musk's X continue to push former Twitter users to seek alternatives, the open source, decentralized social network Mastodon -- a popular Twitter/X rival -- is releasing an update designed to make it easier for users to get started, use its network even when logged out, and more easily search for content across its platform. The release, aka Mastodon 4.2, is available today to all Mastodon server operators to install. Mastodon, unlike Twitter/X, is a network of interconnected servers, each with their own admins and rules.
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
OpenAI is facing another investigation into whether its generative AI chatbot, ChatGPT, complies with European Union privacy laws. Last month a complaint was filed against ChatGPT and OpenAI in Poland, accusing the company of a string of breaches of the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Yesterday the Polish authority took the unusual step of making a public announcement to confirm it has opened an investigation.
The Sun advance to their fifth straight WNBA semifinals.
It's unclear if Messi was injured. He missed two games — one for Inter Miami, one for Argentina — last week due to fitness concerns.
The 23-year-old did something no MLB rookie has ever done.
'Less strain ... and I'm able to clean up snow in about half the time,' wrote a five-star fan.
Keeping kids off social media is idealistic at best, and giving them access to it opens a Pandora’s box of privacy concerns. Tech giants have addressed stranger danger in the child-friendly versions of their social media platforms by adding parental controls and content filters to their existing product, with mixed results. Betweened, a startup competing in the Startup Battlefield at this year's Disrupt, goes a step further by designing a social media platform specifically for children — instead of modifying one already made for adults.