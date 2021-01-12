Trolls Planted Dozens of Bogus Stories on Legit News Sites

Adam Rawnsley
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince promised Trump help cracking down on protests against police violence. The United Arab Emirates made secret, illegal campaign contributions to the Trump campaign. American chicken McNuggets will give you COVID.

These are just a few of the articles that three “journalists”—Shadia Ben Yousef, Rumaisa Hanaoui, and Ahlam al-Shumayli—have published in dozens of articles since May 2019. But it’s not just the stories that They’re all fake. They’re all based on spoofed websites, forged screenshots, or nonexistent events. And as Facebook announced on Tuesday, a number of them were hyped by trolls based in Iran using fake accounts.

A joint investigation by The Daily Beast and Mandiant Threat intelligence identified dozens of these fake articles published at 35 different Arabic news outlets in a nearly two-year long disinformation spree that pushed pro-Iranian narratives critical of the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia laundered into legitimate news outlets by the fake reporters..

After The Daily Beast reached out to Twitter about Hanaoui and al-Shumayli's accounts in October, the company suspended them for violating Twitter’s spam and platform manipulation rules. The Daily Beast was unable to find any social media accounts in Ben Yousef’s name.

Hackers Planted Trump Smears—and Pro-Iran Trolls Spread Them

In a report on coordinated inauthentic behavior released on Tuesday, Facebook said it identified four accounts as part of a network of accounts from Iran that “targeted primarily Arabic, French and English-speaking audiences globally” and “centered around off-platform typo-squatting domains” after reviewing information from The Daily Beast and Mandiant. The company wrote that automated anti-spam systems stopped the “vast majority” of the accounts activity when they were active in 2020.

It’s unclear who was behind the fake content the personas used for their articles. But the raw material for their stories displayed similar tactics to those seen in the Iranian-aligned Endless Mayfly disinformation activity first identified by researchers at the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab.

Content produced as part of Endless Mayfly’s activity frequently relied on spoofed news websites that mimicked real news organizations to push narratives discrediting the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

Shadia Ben Yousef, the most active of the three personas, posted an article posted on a misspelled version of the American outlet Defense One, which focuses on military matters. The article, formatted to look like the real site, hyped a fake claim that the head of the Mossad had visited an Iraqi military base where U.S. troops were stationed.

Impersonations on social media also proved a fertile source of content for the personas. Ben Yousef relied on a host of used impersonated Twitter accounts, including ones in the name of a U.S. diplomat at the American embassy in Baghdad, a former senior French intelligence official and member of parliament, and a fictitious Yemeni jihadi splinter group which threatened an Arab-Israel peace conference in Bahrain.

Shortly before the 2020 presidential election, someone also registered a Facebook account to impersonate an Israeli cyber security official and claim that the royal family of the United Arab Emirates “made a generous donation of 200 million USD to Trump's campaign hoping to keep him in power.” Hanaoui published a story about the forgery at the Algerian daily El Wamid that alleged a grand conspiracy by Israel and the UAE to keep Trump in power.

Right-Wing Media Outlets Duped by a Middle East Propaganda Campaign

The fake Israeli Facebook account was also shared by a Twitter account that impersonated Corey Lemley, a real Antifa activist in Tennessee. It was an apparent attempt to spread a false story of Middle Eastern election-meddling to a left-wing, English-speaking audience. Lemley confirmed to The Daily Beast that the account was a fake and not in any way associated with him.

Facebook and Twitter suspended the accounts involved when The Daily Beast shared examples of the content but were unable to determine who was behind them.

The personas published their work in predominantly legitimate Arabic news outlets, but a few also appeared on fake news sites set up by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. At least two stories appeared on Nilenetonline and Libya Al Mokhtar—IRGC-run fake news sites pretending to be Egyptian and Libyan outlets, which the Justice Department later seized and attributed to the IRGC.

The personas stuck to similar themes as the Endless Mayfly activity—criticism of the U.S. and its allies Saudi Arabia and Israel—but also added a new focus in response to events in the Middle East: the United Arab Emirates and the Arab normalization process it spearheaded in the Middle East.

As the UAE moved closer to diplomatic recognition with Israel, the personas sought to tarnish the country’s image and sow division between the Emirates and its allies. The Ben Yousef persona ran fake stories claiming that the UAE had turned its back on Saudi Arabia and embraced a rapprochement with the Kingdom’s Gulf rival, Qatar, plotted with Israel to take control of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and carry out a “false flag” attack with Israel on tankers in the Gulf to blame Iran.

The Emirati ambassador to the U.S., Yousef al Otaiba, told The Daily Beast that while he wasn’t familiar with the specific disinformation effort, he didn’t view it as surprising. “This was something we obviously knew was going to happen. We knew where it was going to come from. We all knew what the messages were going to be,” Otaiba said.

Despite the apparent effort to sway minds against normalization, Otaiba says the propaganda campaign hasn’t had any impact on public opinion. “In the UAE, it hasn't affected what our approach is with Israel. We're full steam ahead.”

The personas also seized on the global pandemic as an opportunity to use the coronavirus as a propaganda weapon against the U.S. The Ben Yousef persona wrote fake stories about Americans and symbols of America acting as infection vectors in allied countries. One story cited a fictitious cluster of coronavirus infections among American troops in Iraq and another used a forged Twitter screenshot of a French member of parliament to claim that a four-piece box of McDonald’s chicken McNuggets may have given him the virus.

Iranian Trolls Who Posed as Proud Boys Spread Wild Claims on Facebook

Throughout the nearly two-year ake news campaign, the personas appeared to garner little critical attention from the public until a story by Ben Yousef victimized a grieving Lebanese woman When Najwa Qassem, a popular Al Arabiya broadcaster, passed away suddenly of a heart attack in January 2020, her friend Rima Najm, a Lebanese journalist and author, wrote of her horror discovering a fake quote about the incident attributed to her in a Ben Yousef story. The story, published in Egyptian news outlets, used a fake quote from Najm to frame the death as somehow suspicious and related to an attempt to leave for a job at another network.

Najm did not respond to requests for comment from The Daily Beast but wrote about the experience in a piece shortly after the incident.

"It’s painful that some put you in a position that you don't belong. So you end up being associated with an act that you didn't do and a saying that you didn't speak,” she wrote.

--with additional reporting by Kelly Weill

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Latest Stories

  • Experts say it's too late for a seamless transfer of power from Trump to Biden

    Due to events that have transpired in recent weeks, experts familiar with the transition process have abandoned hope that this one will get less rocky.

  • Voice of America reporter reassigned after asking Pompeo about Capitol riot

    Patsy Widakuswara, who has covered the White House for VOA since 2018, shouted questions at Pompeo after he gave a speech Monday.

  • Hong Kong mass arrests: A stark step in Beijing’s ‘drive for control’

    Hong Kong police arrested more than 50 politicians and activists Wednesday, in a sign of how drastically Beijing has curtailed political freedoms.

  • Some House Democrats move to censure Trump ally Rep. Mo Brooks

    Democratic lawmakers are moving to censure one of their GOP colleagues, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks, for inciting the mob that stormed the Capitol last week.

  • Biden reportedly 'frustrated' with his coronavirus team as advisers worry 100 million vaccinations goal won't be met

    President-elect Joe Biden has said he'll get "at least 100 million COVID vaccine shots into the arms of the American people" during his first 100 days. But before his term begins, some advisers are reportedly worried this promise will ultimately be broken.Biden has "grown frustrated with the team in charge of plotting his coronavirus response" as there is increasing concern among some of his advisers that the 100 million vaccinations in 100 days goal won't be met, Politico reported on Monday."While some Biden advisers insist it's possible to make good on the 100-million vow, others are privately worried that the federal response is already so chaotic that it will take a herculean effort to pull it off," according to the report.Biden reportedly confronted COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients and his deputy to tell them "their team was underperforming," Politico says. Transition officials blame a "lack of long-term planning" by the Trump administration, which didn't come close to meeting its goal of vaccinating 20 million Americans by the end of 2020, as the vaccine rollout got off to a far slower-than-expected start in the United States."They're inheriting a mess," former Obama administration acting Medicare and Medicaid chief Andy Slavitt told Politico. "I think they're uncovering how bad it is."Biden, Politico notes, has suggested that whether the 100 million vaccinations goal is reached will be dependent on further COVID-19 relief legislation, previously saying "if Congress provides" additional funding for state and local governments, "we'd be able to meet this incredible goal." But Politico writes that some in the transition are "questioning whether Biden's first big pandemic pledge placed too much confidence" in the Trump administration, and allies are warning transition officials about "the overriding political consequences of breaking one of Biden's first major promises." Read more at Politico.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Rep. Jim Jordan refuses to acknowledge Biden legitimately won the election

    During a House Rules Committee hearing on Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, refused to answer a question from committee chair James McGovern, D-Mass., about whether President-elect Joe Biden won the election fairly. No evidence of widespread election fraud has been found.

  • Arizona man charged in Capitol riot appears in court

    An Arizona man who took part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns made his first court appearance Monday. A judge scheduled a detention hearing Friday for Jake Chansley, who has been jailed on misdemeanor charges since surrendering to authorities over the weekend in Phoenix. Chansley was inside the Capitol and on the Senate dais as he carried a U.S. flag on a pole topped with a spear.

  • Lisa Montgomery: Judge halts execution of only woman on US death row

    The judge orders a mental competency hearing to be held - just hours before the scheduled execution.

  • Canadian couple fined for breaking curfew after woman found 'walking' her husband on a dog leash

    A couple in Canada have been fined £900 each after they were stopped by police with the woman ‘walking’ her husband on a dog lead. The unnamed wife tried to argue with police that she was not breaking coronavirus rules, as it is permitted to break curfew in order to walk your dog. “One of them had the other on a leash, and she said she was taking her dog, pointing to her partner, out on a walk, as allowed under the exceptions provided by Quebec’s premier under its curfew law,” said Isabelle Sehrdon, a spokesperson for the local police department. The couple are from Sherbrooke, Quebec. The woman is 24 years old and her partner is 40, according to the Toronto Sun. The province of Quebec introduced an overnight curfew last Saturday that runs from 8pm until 5am. During that time, locals are only allowed out of their homes for limited reasons, such as going to hospital or walking their dog within 1km of their home. The couple were stopped by police at about 9pm on Saturday evening, just one hour after the curfew was first introduced. Police say the couple attempted to use the ‘dog walking’ excuse to justify their outing and added that the couple was “not cooperative”. The pair were fined CA$1,546 (£893) each for the violation. When confronted by officers, the couple said it would be a “pleasure” to receive the fines and “it would not stop them from breaking the rules in the future and they would see how many tickets they could get,” Ms Gendron said. Canada has seen a steep rise in the number of Covid cases in the past two months. The country has suffered 17,086 deaths to date.

  • Trump Reportedly Acknowledged He is Partially to Blame for Capitol Riots

    President Trump acknowledged that he is somewhat at fault for his supporters’ decision to storm the U.S. Capitol last week in a conversation with House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, according to reports.McCarthy told House Republicans on a call Monday about the president’s acknowledgment, sources reportedly told Fox News and Politico.McCarthy reportedly agreed that Trump bears responsibility for the rioting at the Capitol which left five people dead, including one Capitol Police officer, as Congress met to count the electoral votes last week.The president's supporters swarmed the Capitol last week following a “Save America” rally that took place Wednesday at the White House, during which he urged his supporters to “fight like hell" and said he would "never concede."However, the president has not publicly accepted any responsibility for the unrest at the Capitol. Nearly 24 hours after the riots, Trump released a video condemning the violence and lawlessness at the Capitol, though he did not take any blame.Trump said emotions were running “high” and that he was turning his focus to “ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” Trump said. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”After the mayhem calmed down on Wednesday, Congress returned and certified the Electoral College vote, formally affirming Joe Biden's presidential victory."Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," the president said in a statement posted to Twitter early Thursday morning by White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino."I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted," Trump said. "While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it's only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!"The House will meet Wednesday to consider impeaching President Trump for “incitement of insurrection” after the riots.House Democrats introduced a single article of impeachment against President Trump on Monday with the “incitement of insurrection” charge, saying he had “gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government.”The four-page impeachment resolution includes Trump’s false comments about his election defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, his push to have state officials in Georgia “find” him additional votes and his comments at Wednesday's rally.

  • Sweden vaccinated 80,000 against COVID-19 through Jan 10 - health agency

    Sweden has vaccinated around 80,000 people against COVID-19 since it began with its programme last month, the Public Health Agency said on Tuesday. Sweden had received around 160,000 doses of Pfizer Inc and BioNTech's vaccine by January 10, with around half having been administered by that date, Health Agency data showed. "No region has reported problems with carrying out vaccinations," the Agency said in a statement.

  • ‘QAnon Congresswoman’ Lauren Boebert faces calls to resign after tweeting information about Nancy Pelosi during Capitol riot

    The Congresswoman previously said she would carry a gun to Congress

  • Chinese PhD Student Among Those Killed in Chicago Mass Shooting

    The University of Chicago expressed sadness over the death of Yiran Fan, a 30-year-old Ph.D. student from China who was killed by a gunman during a shooting spree on Saturday afternoon. “Random” victim: Fan, who was shot as he was sitting inside his car in an East Hyde Park parking garage, is among at least three victims who were gunned down that day by the shooter, who was later identified as 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, reports WGNTV. Fan was studying at the University of Chicago via a joint program of the Booth School of Business and the Kenneth C. Griffin Department of Economics.

  • Trump reportedly blamed 'antifa people' for Capitol siege, was told by GOP House leader no, 'it's MAGA'

    President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had a "tense, 30-minute-plus phone call" Monday morning, during which Trump ranted about election fraud and McCarthy cut him off, saying: "Stop it. It's over. The election is over," Axios reported Monday night, citing a White House official and another source familiar with the call.Trump also tried to deflect responsibility for his role in inciting a deadly siege on the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, telling McCarthy "antifa people" were responsible for the violence, Axios reports. McCarthy reportedly shot back: "It's not Antifa, it's MAGA. I know. I was there." Conservative cable news and other media has tried to pin the blame for the insurrection on leftist groups, antifa specifically, though there's clear and documented evidence the violence was perpetrated by Trump supporters, QAnon conspiracists, and far-right militia groups.McCarthy also told his House GOP caucus on Monday that there is "indisputably" no evidence of antifa involvement in the Capitol siege, Axios reported, adding that as he tries "to navigate how to bridge the factions within the party," McCarthy "is treading carefully by telling members Trump is partially to blame for what happened without condemning him outright."McCarthy told House Republicans on the two-hour call that Trump accepts some responsibility for the siege, too, Politico reports, citing four GOP sources on the call. Trump has not publicly taken any responsibility for the assault, even though he urged the supporters to march to the Capitol and fight for him. Emotions are "still running high in the conference," with many GOP members blaming McCarthy and his top lieutenant, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.), for going along with the 120 House Republicans who continued challenging President-elect Joe Biden's win even after the riots, Politico says.One freshman Republican, Rep. Nancy Mace (S.C.) said on the call she's "disappointed" that "QAnon conspiracy theorists" are not only leading the party, but also led the objections after members of Congress had to walk by a crime scene to get back to work Wednesday night, Politico reports. And Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), one of a handful of House Republicans weighing voting to impeach Trump, slammed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) for tweeting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) location during the siege, putting all members at risk. Boebert raised hackles on the call by suggesting Capitol Police had been involved in the siege, Politico says.More stories from theweek.com What 'Blue Lives Matter' was always about The Democrats' false choice on impeachment What Mike Pence should learn from Judas

  • Oman sultan creates crown prince post, changes constitution

    Oman’s sultan announced a shake-up of the Gulf country’s constitution on Monday with changes that include the appointment of a crown prince for the first time and steps to boost government transparency, the state-run news agency reported. The move, one year after the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who pulled Oman into modernity and deftly navigated the region’s sectarian and political divides, comes as the government faces growing pressures at home. The constitutional amendments bring iconoclast Oman into closer conformity with other Gulf sheikhdoms and dispel fears of any destabilizing succession crisis in the future.

  • Sarah Sanders: Former Trump spokesperson gets lectured on First Amendment by her old high school teacher

    'You didn't take the advanced class. If you had, maybe you would better understand the First Amendment’

  • 7 Homes Designed by Major Architects Just Hit the Market

    Incredible properties by I.M. Pei, David Adjaye, and other legendary architects are for saleOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Brazil researchers report disappointing 50.4% efficacy for China's CoronaVac vaccine

    A coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinovac showed "general efficacy" of 50.4% in a late-stage trial in Brazil, researchers said on Tuesday, barely enough for regulatory approval and far short of earlier indications. The latest results are a major disappointment for Brazil, as the Chinese vaccine is one of two that the federal government has lined up to begin immunization during the second wave of the world's second-deadliest COVID-19 outbreak. The letdown after a more promising partial data disclosure last week may also contribute to criticism that vaccines developed by Chinese manufacturers are not subject to the same public scrutiny as U.S. and European alternatives.

  • Former North Miami Beach cop went live on Facebook from inside the Capitol during riot

    A former North Miami Beach police officer was among those who breached the United States Capitol building during the Jan. 6 riot seeking to prevent Congress from certifying the presidential election results, according to a video posted on the former officer’s Facebook account.

  • Inside a Sophisticated, Art-Filled Family Home in Dallas

    The New York-based decorator Damon Liss repackages his clients’ cosmopolitan collection for their new home in TexasOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest