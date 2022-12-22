Tron’s Justin Sun Was Secret Top Client of Crypto Asset Manager Valkyrie

1
Danny Nelson
·7 min read

Tron founder Justin Sun is one of the richest figures in crypto, and a good chunk of his bitcoin (BTC) is stored in one place: U.S.-based Valkyrie Investments.

The altcoin kingpin had more than $580 million of BTC stashed with the crypto asset manager at one point in August, according to a private financial document that CoinDesk reviewed. That amounted to over 90% of money at Valkyrie’s largest division, Valkyrie Digital Assets LLC, the document shows.

In other words, Valkyrie Investments, a money manager that pitches crypto products to Wall Street investors, mostly relied on Justin Sun, a controversial Chinese crypto billionaire. (The current state of Valkyrie’s assets is unknown.) Sun has also said he’s one of Valkyrie’s biggest shareholders.

It’s yet another example of centralization in crypto, an industry rife with whales carrying outsize clout, in spite of its decentralized ideals.

Sun’s relationship with Valkyrie popped up in ways that benefitted his empire. For example, Valkyrie built investment products for “Justin tokens” such as Tron’s TRX and BitTorrent BTT that other crypto asset managers say they avoid. It promoted Tron using the blockchain network’s developers’ own marketing materials. It even let Tron share its spotlight on Wall Street – literally – with someone wearing a T-shirt bearing the Tron logo joining Valkyrie’s bell-ringing at Nasdaq in September.

Valkyrie's bell-ringing in September included a guest from Tron. (Screenshot/Nasdaq.com)
Valkyrie's bell-ringing in September included a guest from Tron. (Screenshot/Nasdaq.com)

The financial lives of individuals are almost always nobody’s business. Sun’s previously undisclosed, outsized percentage of Valkyrie’s assets under management (AUM) is an exception. The depth of the relationship is a matter of public interest because it raises questions about Valkyrie’s reliance on a single client for growth.

Sun is a notable and polarizing figure in the crypto industry. He is the founder of the Tron blockchain, which has spawned repeated controversy. Tron issued, for example, an algorithmic stablecoin that researchers derided as a “clone” of the doomed Terra/Luna setup.

Valkyrie Investments Chief Investment Officer Steve McClurg would not discuss the source of Valkyrie’s client funds, citing confidentiality. Sun didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Assets under management

Sun’s money touched every section of the business, from SMAs to trusts and even Valkyrie’s bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF). Having a large AUM can help a fund manager promote itself to prospective clients and also potential financial backers; bigger is generally better.

For a few months this year, Valkyrie did have another whale: It signed a $700 million partnership to manage treasury funds for crypto protocol NEM/Symbol in January. Weeks later, the company said its AUM had surpassed $1 billion, according to a February press release. But that deal fell apart in months and NEM/Symbol took back its tokens, according to sources at the protocol.

McClurg told CoinDesk that Valkyrie continues to partner with NEM/Symbol. That protocol does not appear on the private Valkyrie document that CoinDesk reviewed.

Tokens from his Tron blockchain anchored Valkyrie’s TRX trust, its largest trust at $37 million, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Also, Sun in October 2021 called himself the largest investor in Valkyrie’s bitcoin futures ETF.

It’s not exactly clear why Sun, a knowledgeable crypto founder who recently told CoinDesk he self-custodies most of his tokens (and also has custody partnerships with Binance, Huobi and Fireblocks) would put so much bitcoin in a pricey SMA.

SMAs are portfolio management products that Valkyrie sells to investors who want to directly own their crypto but leave the fuss of buying and selling to a money manager. It charged a 1.5% fee when it officially launched its SMA service in October.

John Key, the former head of Valkyrie’s SMA product, said Sun’s SMA was an institutional-type product that differed from the retail offerings.

Having one whale in an SMA doesn’t necessarily pose a threat to clients with money in other products. But it could become problematic for the asset manager’s fee revenue – and its ability to pay staff – if that client ever decided to leave.

“If you had a hedge fund that had six pieces out of seven in the hands of one player, you couldn't swing the budget, if you know what I mean,” said Chris McHugh, an economics professor at Tufts University.

Strategic partners

Sun may have been Valkyrie’s private whale, but he’s a vocal backer of the Nashville-based firm. He joined its mid-2021 equity round and his Tron blockchain called Valkyrie a “strategic partner” when it launched Tron Trust three months later. As an equity investor in the business, his incentives appear to be heavily aligned with Valkyrie’s.

On Valkyrie’s end, CEO and founder Leah Wald has taken a board position at crypto exchange Huobi, that Sun reportedly acquired. Sun is also a board member.

Crypto trusts are private investment funds that give accredited investors a way to buy exposure to cryptocurrencies without holding any tokens. Firms such as Bitwise, Osprey, Valkyrie and Grayscale (CoinDesk’s corporate sibling) sell trusts covering a range of cryptocurrencies to the Wall Street crowd. But only Valkyrie sells a TRX trust. Valkyrie also created – but didn’t launch – a BitTorrent trust product.

Sun viewed Valkyrie as the Tron ecosystem’s access route to U.S. investors, according to his public statements. In September 2021 he said Tron would work with Valkyrie to list its Tron trust on over-the-counter markets and ultimately help it create a Tron ETF. Both steps would mainstream the cryptocurrency in the U.S. Neither event has come to pass.

For its part, Valkyrie discusses its Tron trust with a document chock-full of platitudes, buzzwords and paragraphs lifted verbatim from Tron’s own website.

“The TRON network completed full decentralization in Dec 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO,” the April 2022 document, which carries Valkyrie’s logo, declared as it parroted language seen on Tron.network in January. At least seven sections of the document appear to be taken directly from other sources without citing them.

Though he wouldn’t discuss Valkyrie’s clients, CIO McClurg confirmed that Valkyrie has a partnership with Tron.

“I’ve known Justin for many years; we had representatives on the Tron hackathon, we’ve got strategic partnerships with them” and other protocols, he said.

The partnership has seen Valkyrie toy with creating trusts for one Sun-linked token that two other asset managers, who requested anonymity, said they would never touch: BitTorrent, software for sharing – or pirating – files. Tron bought BitTorrent for $120 million in 2018 and promptly launched a BTT token to incentivize users.

Valkyrie signaled its intent to create a BTT trust with an August 2022 fact sheet and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing in October. McClurg said Valkyrie didn’t move forward with the fund because of the rocky crypto market.

Valkyrie’s own finances have been battered by the crashing markets. In recent days it fired 30% of its staff in response to “a thorough review of asset growth.” It also lost its biggest investor in an earlier funding round.

Still, McClurg said Valkyrie is soldiering on.

“The company’s in a good position, despite the crypto winter we're growing again,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Rival Sea Assumes Harsher Measures To Beat Macro Slowdown

    Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) froze salary hikes for most staff and paid out lower bonuses this year, bracing founder Forrest Li's warning regarding a worsening global economic environment in 2023. The CEO discussed the need to focus on profitability after a problematic 2022 in an internal memo, Bloomberg reports. Li warned against the war in Ukraine and global inflation leading to an even more challenging 2023. Sea dodged salary hikes for staff who missed their promotions. The gaming and online retail

  • Star Bulk Carriers Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade; Hits Key Threshold

    When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, focus on those with rising relative price strength. One stock that fits that bill is Star Bulk Carriers stock, which had its Relative Strength (RS) Rating upgraded from 61 to 81 Thursday. When looking for the best stocks to buy and watch, keep a close on eye on relative price strength.

  • OnePlanet NFT Marketplace Partners With MTDZ by Sandbox Network

    NFT Marketplace powered by Polygon, OnePlanet, partnered with Sandbox Network to provide technical and ecosystem support for the global expansion of MetaToyDragonZ (MTDZ).

  • Netflix Stock Today: How A Bull Put Spread Could Earn $115

    Netflix has bounced off the 50-day moving average in the last few days. Plus, Netflix stock is showing strong relative strength vs. the S&P 500 over the past five months. The stock also hosts a Composite Rating of 91, an EPS Rating of 89 and a Relative Strength Rating of 85.

  • India to randomly test 2% of international travellers for COVID

    India will start randomly testing 2% of international passengers arriving at its airports for COVID-19, Mansukh Mandaviya, the country's health minister, told parliament on Thursday, as the country steps up surveillance for new coronavirus variants. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to hold a meeting with top officials on Thursday to review the COVID-19 situation in the country. India's iconic Taj Mahal, which attracts thousands of tourists every day will now require visitors to undergo a COVID-19 test before they enter, Reuters partner ANI reported.

  • Texas governor tells Biden flow of migrants is ‘a catastrophe of your own making’

    Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott is ramping up his claims that the Biden administration’s border policies are to blame for the increase in migration into the United States. In a letter to President Biden dated Tuesday, Abbott said Texas is “overburdened as we respond to this disaster caused by you and your administration.” “This terrible…

  • A Georgia GOP congressman who backed Trump's election lies voted in the wrong county, but his spokesman insists it wasn't a 'devious ploy'

    Rep. Drew Ferguson reportedly voted in the wrong county — where he previously lived — in the 2022 primary, general election, and a runoff election.

  • Have high blood pressure? New study says drinking too much coffee could raise risk of death

    A new study found those with severely high blood pressure could increase their chances of cardiovascular death by drinking two cups of coffee a day.

  • Virginia state Sen. McClellan wins Democratic nomination

    Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan has overwhelmingly won the Democratic nomination to succeed the late A. Donald McEachin in Congress, party officials said Thursday. McClellan won the nomination 85% of the vote in Tuesday’s firehouse primary over Sen. Joe Morrissey, who netted just 14%, and two other candidates. “Tuesday’s party-run process saw historic turnout with 27, 900 votes cast, making it the largest party-run nomination process in the history of the Democratic Party of Virginia,” according to the party's website.

  • Guggenheim's Scott Minerd, Fickle Bitcoin Forecaster, Dies After Heart Attack

    Among Wall Street financiers, Minerd was known for his extreme predictions of the largest cryptocurrency's price, often with mixed success.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • This Unstoppable Growth Stock Is Nearing a Once-In-a-Decade Buying Opportunity

    The risk of a stalled top line in 2023 means the potential for reward for those who can see beyond it.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy That Could Soar 34% to 45% in 2023, According to Wall Street

    George Washington's dentures were made of wood. Here's another myth that some investors believe: Dividend stocks don't deliver huge gains. Here are three such dividend stocks that could soar 34% to 45% in 2023, according to Wall Street.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees Over 70% Gains in These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Jump

    There’s been no hiding place for most investors seeking shelter from 2022’s stormy market conditions. Most corners of the market have been subjected to a torrid time, pushed under by a combination of soaring inflation, the aggressive interest rate hikes taken in order to tame it, and a global macro environment rocked by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s zero-Covid policies. The fear now is that a recession in 2023 is all but inevitable – either of the mild variety or a lengthy and painful

  • GE HealthCare Stock Is Trading. We Were Wrong.

    GE HealthCare stock, which will trade under the stock symbol "GEHC," has started to trade on a "when issued" basis. The price looks low.

  • In the wake of Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) latest US$8.1b market cap drop, institutional owners may be forced to take severe actions

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 49...

  • Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Try This Govt-Backed Asset

    There's a bond that pays a 9.62% interest rate and is guaranteed by the U.S. Treasury. Investors should keep some limitations and conditions in mind before investing, but as inflation has topped 8% since March 2022, this could be an … Continue reading → The post Want 9.62% Yield Guaranteed? Seriously, Try This Asset appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why Isn't Warren Buffett Buying Alphabet (Google) Stock Hand Over Fist?

    Buffett regrets not investing in Google earlier. He could experience regret in the future for not buying the stock now.

  • Cathy Wood Bailed Out of This Stock. And I'm Jumping In

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is down 33% since the beginning of 2020, compared to a 25% gain for the S&P 500. Proto Labs (NYSE: PRLB), for one, has come full circle. Proto Labs is a small fry trying to bring innovation to the enormous manufacturing industry.