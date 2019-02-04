How Tron (TRX) Outperformed Top Cryptocurrencies on Bear Monday to Jump 16%

Tron (TRX) opened this week in positive territory in an otherwise bearish day for cryptocurrency market.

The Tron-to-dollar exchange rate (TRX/USD) surged as higher as 0.029, a 16% up from the Monday’s open. However, the pump followed a correction action, setting lower highs on every downside move in an hourly chart. TRX/USD located interim support at 0.026. As of 1300 UTC, the pair was attempting a pullback action while forming lower highs towards 0.027. It had brought Tron’s 24-hour adjusted performance to +3.26%.

TRON (TRX/USD) 1H CHART | SOURCE: BINANCE, TRADINGVIEW.COM

In comparison, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple posted modest losses ranging between 0.5-to-1.5%. Other top cryptocurrencies also traded in negative territory during the Asian and European trading session, with Stellar leading the loss with 1.60% drop according to the 24-hour adjusted timeframe.

