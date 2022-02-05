🌱 Troop 029 Sells Cookies At Lops Brewing + Riverzedge Arts

Rise and shine, Woonsocket, and happy World Nutella Day! It's Saturday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on today in town.

If you’re looking for Girl Scout cookies, head to Lops Brewing. Also, Riverzedge Arts is going strong. Finally, 16 trucks hit the roads Friday to treat them with salt.



First, today's weather:

Partly sunny; breezy, colder. High: 27 Low: 1.

Here are the top stories today in Woonsocket:

Lops Brewing will open its tasting room to Woonsocket Troop 029 today (Saturday). From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., the Girl Scouts will be selling cookies. Stop by! (@LopsBrewing) Riverzedge Arts is connecting with HS students and giving them a chance to “learn while expressing themselves creatively.” Initially, the organization worked toward the mission of teaching professionalism, entrepreneurship, and art/design. Now, there are programs for “Visual Media, Graphic Design, and Public Art.” We learned Thursday that a recent grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will allow Riverzedge to keep going strong. (The Valley Breeze) Sixteen trucks hit Woonsocket roads Friday morning. Filled with salt, they were ready to treat the streets. According to officials, “crews will have to retreat roads every 3-4 hours.” (@BrittanyTVNews) Two cases of the omicron subvariant, BA.2, have been detected in the State, we learned Thursday. Some researchers refer to it as the “stealth variant” because it isn’t as easy to detect. Officials are taking a long-term approach, in which COVID becomes endemic like the flu. Also, looking ahead, officials say “Rhode Island needs to get 90% of the population boosted to adequately prepare for the fall.” (WPRI) If you’re not rooting for any team in the Super Bowl, you can now root for a local in the Puppy Bowl! We learned Friday that a 7-month-old Doberman Boxer mix from North Kingstown will be a part of the action. “She will be on the orange team called ‘Team Ruff’.” (WPRI)

Today in Woonsocket:



Story continues

Northeast International Auto Show at the Rhode Island Convention Center (11 AM)

Rhode Island Brew Fest at the WaterFire Arts Center (1 PM)

Brian James Quintet at The Guild (5 PM)

John Denver Tribute at the Stadium Theatre (8 PM)

Shawnn Monteiro – Pre-Valentine’s Day CD Release at Chan's Fine Oriental Dining (8 PM)

From my notebook:

The Woonsocket Cat Sanctuary, Inc. had an adoption with Chase going to his forever home. They will definitely miss this sweet kitty and his playfulness, but are very happy he has a place to call home. Congratulations and many happy meows to all! (Facebook)

The Rhode Island Society of CPAs reminds entrepreneurs that RI Rebounds Small Business Grant Application will be open until February 15th; have you started your application? Check now to see if you qualify! RISCPA is offering FREE CPA Assistance to guide you through the process! (Facebook)

The Friends of the Woonsocket Harris Public Library want to be your friend on social media. Add them on FaceBook to stay on top of all the winter fun, here at the library. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Paint Pottery for Valentine's Day Gifts! (February 5)

Youth and High School Rugby Camp! (February 22)

Add your event

Loving the Woonsocket Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link, so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Woonsocket@Patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed! I'll see you soon.

— Sylvia Cochran

About me: Sylvia Cochran works out of sunny Southern California and has been freelance writing full-time since 2005. She loves dogs, cats, books, plays Best Fiends (don't judge), embraces social justice, and tries to live out Micah 6:8.

This article originally appeared on the Woonsocket Patch