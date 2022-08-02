Trooper arrested for assault, suspended

Aug. 2—VERNON — A state police trooper was arrested Monday night after he assaulted another person, causing injuries to their head that required medical treatment at the hospital, according to Vernon Police.

Police said they arrested Jaime Solis, 29, a local resident, and charged him with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a child, and disorderly conduct.

He was scheduled to appear in Vernon Superior Court today.

State police said this morning that Solis' police powers have been suspended, and he has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of an investigation.

Solis is assigned to Troop D in Danielson, and has been a trooper since 2020.

According to a news release from Vernon police, officers responded to Mark Circle, around 6 p.m., where they located a victim with a head injury.

The investigation determined that Solis had assaulted the victim in front of a child. The child was uninjured, police said.