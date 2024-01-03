New Trooper assigned to Pendleton District

Jan. 3—PENDLETON — On December 21, 28 new troopers graduated from the 84th Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after completing a journey of 24 weeks of intense training.

The recruits completed over 1,200 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training, and other classes necessary for modern policing.

On Tuesday, January 2, two new troopers reported for duty at the Indiana State Police Pendleton District where they will begin three months of field training working next to several experienced field training officers.

After completing this phase, these troopers will be issued their police cars and begin solo patrol on Indiana roads.

One of those two new troopers has a local connection.

Trooper Maximus G. Disney, 21, is a native of Rushville. Indiana.

He graduated from Rushville Consolidated High School in 2021. After high school, Disney worked for the Indiana Department of Corrections as a Correctional Officer in Pendleton.

Before being hired with the Indiana State Police, Disney also worked as an Internet Tower Climber.

Trooper Disney will be assigned the south zone and will patrol Henry, Wayne, Fayette, Rush, and Union County.

Disney currently resides in Rush County. — Information provided