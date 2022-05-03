Trooper charged with manslaughter to be arraigned in Milford, police rallying in support

A Connecticut state trooper who fatally shot a man following a high-speed chase in 2020 is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on a manslaughter charge.

Charged with first-degree manslaughter with a firearm, Trooper Brian North faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a mandatory minimum of five years behind bars if convicted. North, who turned himself in on April 19, has been free after posting bail of $50,000.

Mubarak Soulemane was fatally shot at the end of a high-speed chase in a stolen car on Jan. 15, 2020. Footage from the scene shows troopers and a West Haven police officer descending on the car after it was stopped off Exit 43 of I-95 North and blocked by police cars. A video of the shooting shows North firing into the car after the trooper allegedly saw Soulemane with a knife.

Inspector General Robert J. Devlin Jr. concluded, however, that neither North nor two other officers outside the car were in imminent danger of having deadly force used against them. Devlin added that due to the police car blocking his door, Soulemane would not have been able to get out.

“Although [Soulemane] held a knife in his right hand, he was not using the knife against them nor presenting any imminent threat to do so,” he wrote.

Soulemane’s family had called for an independent investigation and for the trooper’s arrest after the shooting. They said he was a community college student who had schizophrenia. Mark Arons, a lawyer for the family, said there was a cloud over the family’s head since the shooting, and they looked forward to North being convicted.

The state police union extended condolences to Soulemane’s family, saying, “No Connecticut state trooper ever intends to or has the desire to take the life of another human being.”

But a state police union call to rally for North at his arraignment said, “We are all disappointed that the politically appointed Inspector General, independently, made the decision to prosecute Trooper North, who was forced to make a split-second decision during these dangerous and rapidly evolving circumstances.

“We believe Trooper North acted objectively reasonable during this violent encounter and we believe a jury will find reasonable doubt and acquit him of these serious charges, " the notice said.

“This rally is about more than just the arrest of Trooper North,” the notice said. “It’s about sending a clear message to the politicians that a police officer’s job is inherently dangerous — and that ALL officers — regardless of the uniform they wear — will defend and support each other.”

North is the third Connecticut police officer to be arrested for fatal shootings dating back to 1998.