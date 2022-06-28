Trooper crawls into drainage pipe to rescue missing dog

Rumble

Here's a recipe for making a healthy, soft and juicy hamburg steak in Japanese way with lots of chopped vegetables. The umami of vegetables is mixed with minced meat, and even children who hate vegetables can eat plenty of vegetables with this popular Hamburg steak. The surplus patties can be stored in the freezer, so whenever I make a hamburg, I make a lot of it, and then wrap it in plastic wrap dividing it to one time use, and keep it in the freezer. Frozen patties can be conveniently arranged in various ways, such as breaking them into tomato sauce and boiling them into a simple meat sauce, or placing them on bell peppers or shiitake mushrooms and baking them in the oven. It is also useful for lunch boxes. ============================================================= ❥ YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDvC... ❥ Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/hungrycooki... ============================================================= ● Ingredients (for 8~10 pieces) ・ Ground beef… 3lb ・ Minced pork ... 1~1.5lb ・ Eggs ... 2 ・ Mozzarella cheese for pizza ... 1/2 ~ 3/4 cup ・ Onions ... 3 ・ Carrot ... 1 ・ Mushrooms ... 3 ・ Shiitake mushrooms ... 2 ・ Bell pepper ... 1/2 ・ Asparagus ... 3-4 ・ Garlic ・ Curry powder ... 1 tablespoon ・ Nutmeg ... Appropriate amount ・ Chicken consomme ... 2.5 tbsp ・ Salt ... 1/2 to 1 tablespoons ・ Black pepper ・ Soy sauce ... 1/2 tablespoon ・ Bread crumbs ... 2 tablespoons ・ Olive oil ・ Mayonnaise ... 3 tbsp ・ Ketchup ・ Worcestershire sauce ● Cooking Recipe ① Finely chop the garlic, onions, carrots, bell peppers, shiitake mushrooms, carrot and asparagus. Mushrooms are sliced. (Asparagus、bell pepper、shiitake mushroom are optional) ② Put olive oil and chopped garlic in a frying pan and heat over low heat. ③ When the garlic scent comes out, add the vegetables chopped in ①, sprinkle with salt and fry over high heat. ④ When the vegetables are tender and the onions are light brown, remove them from the heat and put them in a large bowl to cool. ⑤ Add a little water or milk to the bread crumbs and moisten it. ⑥ When the vegetables have cooled, put beef, ground pork, mozzarella cheese, eggs, and moistened bread crumbs in a bowl, add curry powder, chicken consomme, nutmeg, mayonnaise, soy sauce, salt, and black pepper, and mix whole well. ⑦ When the whole is mixed well, bake small piece and check the taste. If the taste is vague, add salt to adjust the taste ⑧ When the taste is ready, make the patties into a hamburg steak shape, wrap the unused portion in plastic wrap one by one, and freeze it. ⑨ Put olive oil in a frying pan heated on high heat, put the patties of hamburg making a little dent in the center since it will rise as it cooked, bake on both sides for about 1 minute on high heat, then lower the heat to medium heat and cover it again. Bake on both sides for 2-3 minutes each ⑩ Reduce the heat to medium and low heat, turn the patties over, cover and bake for another 2 to 3 minutes. It was ⑪ Repeat ⑨ and ⑩ a few times while checking the degree of baking. ⑫ When the hamburg is almost cooked, slide it to the side of the frying pan, put the cheese on it, drop the egg in the empty space, sprinkle a little water and cover it and bake it for about one and a half minutes. When the cheese melts and the egg is half-cooked, it's done. ⑫ Transfer the baked hamburg to a warm plate, put the egg on it, and put the ketchup and Worcestershire sauce on the finished hamburger. ● Cooking tips ・ The hamburg steak, which tends to be hard, can be magically juicy and soft by adding a lot of vegetables and mayonnaise. ・ Base vegetables that are used are onions, carrots, mushrooms, and other than that, you can add your favorite vegetables. you can use vegetables left in the refrigerator such as broccoli to use them up. ・ Vegetables that take long to cook, such as carrots, are especially chopped into small pieces. ・ Please adjust the time to cooking patties according to the size. To check if the hamburg is cooked, make a tiny cut on the surface with a spatula, etc., press it lightly, and if the clear gravy oozes out, it is already cooked. ・ patties can be stored frozen. When thawing, it's easy to move it to the refrigerator the night before eating, or if you're at home, take it out of the freezer in the morning and thaw it at room temperature.