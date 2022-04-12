Trooper Details How K9 Searching For Suspect Tracked To Richard Dabate

Apr. 12—On Monday a state police trooper testified about how he and his K9 partner searched for a suspect at Richard Dabate's home the day his wife, Connie, was killed.

Trooper Ryan Cloukey explained through questioning from prosecutor Matthew Gedansky how Rocky, a German Shephard, tracked from the home's basement bulkhead doors and around the house to where Dabate was lying on a stretcher.

Before that though, Cloukey explained in depth the training Rocky went through to gain those skills, and how he put them into action.

As dogs can't speak, Rocky communicates with him through body language, Cloukey said. When Rocky is tracking his body posture is lowered, his ears are facing straight and tight to his head, and his tail is held at medium height, said Cloukey.

Cloukey said Rocky exhibited all those signs as soon as he gave Rocky the tracking command of "find him," starting at the basement bulkhead doors that Dabate said the intruder used to flee. Rocky first tracked to a wallet in the yard and laid down, an indicator that he had found evidence, Cloukey explained.

That wasn't what they were looking for, so he got Rocky moving again with a command of "back to work," Cloukey said.

They then tracked around the back deck to the other side of the house, then to the front door, and inside where Dabate was lying on a stretcher. At that point Rocky exhibited "end of trail behavior," rising back up to his full height, Cloukey said.

In a second attempt started from the same place, Rocky skipped over the wallet in his track back to the front yard, where by then Dabate's stretcher had been loaded into an ambulance. Cloukey had to pull Rocky back, as the dog tried to enter the ambulance's side door and got almost his whole body inside, he said.

Afterward he and Rocky attempted conducting a free search for any tracks on the property by doing expanding circles around the house, with each circle being 20 yards farther out. Cloukey said they searched until reaching a fence in the backyard on one side, and the neighbor's front yard on the other. There weren't any tracks leaving the property, he said.

Story continues

Cloukey was scheduled to continue his testimony Tuesday morning.

Before Cloukey took the stand, the jury finished listening to a recording of the interview Dabate had with state police detectives the day his wife was killed, and heard further testimony from one of the interviewers, Detective Brett Langevin.

The jury had to exit the courtroom more than once for objection arguments while Langevin was on the stand. Gedansky was objecting to questions from defense lawyer Michael Fitzpatrick, who asked Langevin why he didn't confront Dabate if he noticed inconsistencies in Dabate's account of events.

Gedansky pointed out that the detectives did confront Dabate in the last 50 minutes of the interview, which happens to be the part that wasn't allowed as evidence in the trial. He argued for being able to bring in that portion of the interview since Fitzpatrick was implying the detectives had never confronted Dabate.

Klatt didn't allow that, but told Fitzptrick he had to change his question, as he was treading a fine line. During one subsequent question, she warned Fitzpatrick again, and he withdrew it.

It was in that last portion of the interview that detectives told Dabate his account of a home invasion was "unbelievable" and "does not make sense." It couldn't be used in the trial because Dabate mentioned needing a lawyer, at which point detectives should have stopped questioning him, the judge ruled.

On Friday Dabate's lawyers filed two new motions. One of the motions seeks to prevent the state from admitting evidence during the trial of a second long-term affair the prosecutor has said Dabate engaged in. Prosecutor Matthew Gedansky revealed the existence of the affair in February 2020, saying at the time that he had only recently learned about it.

In the motion, defense lawyer Trent LaLima wrote that the relationship was a sporadic affair that wasn't ongoing in December 2015, and had long since ended. Since it was already over, LaLima is arguing that there isn't any evidence that the relationship played any role in Dabate's life or decision making the day his wife was killed.

"Given the facts and content of the proffered evidence, allowing the jury to hear about Mr. Dabate's interaction with this other person would arouse emotions of prejudice and even hostility," LaLima wrote. "Indeed, it seems to have no other legitimate purpose other than attempting to show that Mr. Dabate was not entirely faithful to his wife."

A second motion seeks to prevent the state from introducing any evidence of statements made by Connie to others, or speculation from others about Connie's state of mind or preferences.

The motion states that the affidavit supporting Dabate's arrest contains multiple examples of witnesses "presuming or speculating about the victim's beliefs."

The motion includes the following examples:

A witness told state police that they couldn't imagine Connie shooting a gun, and didn't believe she knew how to use one.

A witness said Connie would have told her if she and Dabate were talking about divorcing.

A different witness said Connie wouldn't be O.K. with Dabate having a baby with another person.

"This evidence has no basis in fact and would be an attempt to enter the victim's family and friend's assumptions into evidence," LaLima wrote.

Similarly, LaLima is arguing that any evidence of witnesses speculating about Connie's physical or mental condition.

LaLima also argues that statements Connie made to others, such as about Dabate's financial conduct, should be excluded from evidence because they are hearsay.

Dabate, 45, was charged in April 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement in connection with the death of his wife, Connie, death on Dec. 23, 2015.

Dabate told state police the day of the murder that a masked intruder killed Connie and also attacked him and tied him up.

State police and the prosecutor have said Dabate staged his wife's murder as a home invasion to avoid the fallout of a divorce, as he was expecting a baby with one of his mistresses.

