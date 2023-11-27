Trooper, Dispatcher of the Year named at the Bucyrus Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced its Trooper and Dispatcher of the Year at the Bucyrus Post.

Sarah J. Kliesch, 33, has been selected as the 2023 Bucyrus Post Trooper of the Year for her outstanding service at the Bucyrus Highway Patrol Post. Fellow officers and dispatchers stationed at the Bucyrus Post chose Kliesch for the award based on her leadership abilities, professional ethics, job knowledge, performance and exemplary service to the public. This is her first time being awarded Trooper of the Year.

Kliesch is originally from Upper Sandusky and currently resides in Wyandot County with her husband, Dillon, and son, Kolter. She attended Marion Tech and also studied nursing at Owens Community College in Findlay.

Trooper Kliesch graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy in April of 2013 as a member of the 154th Academy Class and was assigned to the Norwalk Post. In 2018, she transferred to the Bucyrus Post. Kliesch has been awarded the Criminal Patrol Award once in her career for her high level of performance in felony apprehensions.

She is actively involved in community events, such as 4-H, FFA, Junior Fair Board and Farm Bureau.

Dispatcher Heather A. Kanouse was selected for the 2023 Ohio State Highway Patrol Telecommunications Award at the Bucyrus Post.

Kanouse was chosen for the honor by sworn officers and other dispatchers based on technical job knowledge, enthusiastic work attitude and prompt and courteous response to the public’s requests for information and assistance.

She joined the highway patrol in 2016. Kanouse is originally from Plymouth and is a graduate of Plymouth High School. She resides in Crestline with her son Tyler and daughter Kyleigh.

