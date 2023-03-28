FALL RIVER — A state trooper was dragged by a car after conducting a motor vehicle stop in Fall River early Tuesday morning.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, the trooper, who is assigned to the midnight shift out of the State Police-Dartmouth Barracks, was treated at a hospital for injuries and then returned for the rest of his shift to continue the investigation into the incident.

At 12:30 a.m., the trooper pulled over a driver for a motor vehicle violation in the area of Pleasant and 17th streets in Fall River.

As the trooper was standing beside the car and speaking to the female driver, the operator began to drive away. The trooper reached into the vehicle in an attempt to prevent the suspect from fleeing and was dragged approximately 100 feet before becoming disengaged from the car, the state police report. The suspect then fled from the scene.

The trooper was treated at St. Luke’s Hospital for injuries related to the incident, before being discharged around 4 a.m. and returning to his shift to continue the investigation and locate the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing, according to a release Tuesday morning from state police.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Trooper dragged by car fleeing motor vehicle stop in Fall River